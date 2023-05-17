You can redeem SGB 2017-18 Series III at 104% profit: Check due date

Sovereign gold bonds or SGBs are issued by the government, for which investors get a holding certificate. It comprises government securities denominated in gold wherein investors are required to pay the issue price in cash.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the redemption price for sovereign gold bond (SGB) Series III of 2017-18 due on May 17, 2023. The premature redemption rate for the same is Rs 6,135 per unit, which is 110.7 percent above the issue price. The issue price for the same was Rs 3,007.

Redemption price calculation

The redemption price of SGB is based on the simple average of closing gold price of 999 purity, of the week (Monday-Friday), preceding the date of redemption, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA).

SGB and its early encashment

Sovereign gold bonds or SGBs are issued by the government, for which investors get a holding certificate. It comprises government securities denominated in gold wherein investors are required to pay the issue price in cash.

Though the tenor of the bond is 8 years, early encashment/redemption of the bond is allowed after the fifth year from the date of issue on coupon payment dates.

In case of premature redemption, investors can approach the concerned bank/SHCIL offices/post office/agent thirty days before the coupon payment date. Request for premature redemption can only be entertained if the investor approaches the concerned bank/post office at least one day before the coupon payment date, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The proceeds will be credited to the customer’s bank account provided at the time of applying for the bond.

Maturity

On maturity, these bonds are redeemed in rupees and the redemption price is based on simple average of closing price of gold of 999 purity of previous 3 business days from the date of repayment, published by the India Bullion and Jewelers Association Limited.

The investors are advised one month before maturity regarding the ensuing maturity of the bond.

On the date of maturity, the maturity proceeds are credited to the bank account as per the details on record. In case there are changes in any details, such as account number, email ids, then the investor must intimate the bank/SHCIL/PO promptly.