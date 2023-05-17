English
You can redeem SGB 2017-18 Series III at 104% profit: Check due date

By Anshul  May 17, 2023 12:51:41 PM IST (Updated)

Sovereign gold bonds or SGBs are issued by the government, for which investors get a holding certificate. It comprises government securities denominated in gold wherein investors are required to pay the issue price in cash.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the redemption price for sovereign gold bond (SGB) Series III of 2017-18 due on May 17, 2023. The premature redemption rate for the same is Rs 6,135 per unit, which is 110.7 percent above the issue price. The issue price for the same was Rs 3,007.

Redemption price calculation
The redemption price of SGB is based on the simple average of closing gold price of 999 purity, of the week (Monday-Friday), preceding the date of redemption, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA).
SGB and its early encashment
Sovereign gold bonds or SGBs are issued by the government, for which investors get a holding certificate. It comprises government securities denominated in gold wherein investors are required to pay the issue price in cash.
X