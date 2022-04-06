The Universal Account Number (UAN), issued by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), is a 12-digit identification number. The ID is provided to every employers and employees contributing to an EPF account. For each employee, the UAN remains the same for life regardless of any job changes.

When seeded with KYC- or know-your-customer-related information, the UAN enables the EPF member gain access to a variety of online services such as withdrawal, nomination and loan against PF, without involving the employer.

A subscriber can access these services -- provided by retirement fund body EPFO -- by logging into the member e-Sewa portal

Among these services, the portal enables a member to reset the password subject to the condition that the concerned UAN is activated.

The new UAN login password can be a minimum of seven characters up to 20 characters, containing a minimum of four alphabets, two digits and one special character. At least one uppercase and one lowercase letter must be used in the password.

Here's a step-by-step guide to reset the EPF UAN password:

Step 1: Visit the EPFO website or the member e-Sewa portal.

Step 2: Click on the 'Forgot Password' option.

Step 3: Enter details such as the UAN.

Step 4: Click on 'Submit'.

NOTE: After this step, the registered phone number is displayed on the screen. The user can even change the registered phone number at this stage.

Step 5: Enter personal details such as name, date of birth, gender, KYC type and the document number.

Step 6: Click on ‘Verify'.

Step 7: If the details match the records, an OTP is sent to the phone number provided.

Step 8: Enter the new custom password and click on 'Submit'.

Step 9: The user receives a confirmation message confirming that the password had been updated successfully.

Here’s how to change the existing password after logging in:

Step 1: Log in to the UAN portal.

Step 2: Click on 'Account Settings'.

Step 3: Enter the old password in the specified field and enter a new password.

Step 4: Click on 'Update'.

Step 5: Click on 'OK' to confirm.

Step 6: The user receives a message confirming the change of password.