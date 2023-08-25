Yes bank teams up with fintech Zaggle for next-gen corporate credit card

Yes Bank on Friday launched co-branded Corporate Credit Card in collaboration with spend management platform Zaggle, to empower businesses to reimagine their payment processes, streamline reconciliation, and efficiently manage company expenditures.

Live TV

Loading...

The new card 'YES BANK Zaggle Corporate Credit Card', provides businesses direct control over company expenditures. This includes the ability to set individual spending limits, apply merchant category restrictions, and implement diverse controls. Additionally, cardholders gain access to an array of exclusive benefits, spanning rewards, golf privileges, lounge access, and travel insurance.

Rajan Pental, Executive Director, Yes Bank said, "The partnership with Zaggle enables businesses to bring in operational efficiencies by allowing them to undertake banking transactions, manage company expenditures as well as keep track of all business-related overheads on a single platform. The co-branded card is a compelling proposition that offers upfront savings on business spends, along with the privilege of offering rewards on both spends and repayments on a large list of business expense categories."

According to the bank statement, the card will empower businesses to bring in greater cost efficiencies by facilitating an integration with Zaggle’s ZatiX, a spend management and analytics platform, thereby allowing corporates to optimise cash outflows.

"The corporate T&E space is ripe for disruption as businesses increasingly demand real-time analytics to better manage spends, an industry need that we believe remains unmet. Zaggle ZatiX, deeply integrated with the YES BANK Zaggle Corporate Credit Card aims to addresses this need, to empowering businesses, and provide CFOs with the certain tools they need for intelligent spend decision making to assist with strategically controlling costs and optimally managing cash flow," said Avinash Godkhindi, MD & CEO of Zaggle.