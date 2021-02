Private sector lender Yes Bank offers a range of maturities on fixed deposit (FD) accounts. The lender last revised its FD interest rates with effect from February 8, 2021.

For retail domestic fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore, Yes Bank currently pays interest rates to the tune of 3.50-6.75 percent to the general public over a maturity period of seven days to 10 years, according to the bank's website.

Fixed deposits, also known as term deposits (TDs), are fixed-income instruments that offer fixed returns over a pre-defined period of lock-in.

In FDs, a lump sum amount is locked-in for a specific period. Investors can choose tenure usually in the range of 7 days to 10 years.