YES BANK launches UPI Payments through RuPay Credit Cards

Customers can now link their YES BANK RuPay Credit Card with UPI-enabled apps and make credit card-based transactions with added security.
In order to enhance digital payment solutions, YES BANK has launched UPI payments through RuPay Credit Cards. Customers can now link their YES BANK RuPay Credit Card with UPI-enabled apps like BHIM, PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay, Slice, MobiKwik, and PayZapp, among others. Once linked, the customers can make credit card-based transactions with added security.
Customers can avail 'credit-free' period feature, previously limited to POS/eCom based transactions, further elevating the convenience of digital payments. Existing YES BANK Credit Card customer without a RuPay Credit Card can acquire a virtual YES BANK RuPay Credit Card and link it to their existing UPI app.
"Today, YES BANK powers nearly 40% of all the UPI merchant transactions in the country. Given our digital prowess, over the years, we have built capabilities that can power digital transactions at scale, thereby impacting the lives of millions of customers," Rajan Pental, Executive Director, YES
BANK, said.
"The launch of our UPI payments facility on RuPay Credit Cards is a testament to the effort, through which, we aim to provide customers with a rewarding and convenient banking experience. With this collaboration, we aim to further strengthen India’s march towards establishing a digitally empowered economy, while providing a safe, secure and seamless payment experience for customers," he added.
Enabling UPI on RuPay Credit Cards will offer multiple advantages to the customer and increase payment acceptability across millions of merchants who are available on the UPI platform, while also extending benefits of a credit card.
Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer, NPCI, said, "With the integration of YES BANK RuPay Credit Card on UPI, individuals can make seamless transactions across online and offline platforms on RuPay’s highly secure network, eliminating the necessity of physically carrying their card. As the demand for credit cards continues to rise in the country, RuPay Credit Card on UPIis changing the perception of credit consumption and has the potential to deepen credit penetration particularly in semi-urban and rural areas."
