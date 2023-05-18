Yes Bank launches PAY EASY mobile app for merchants —check features

The app has been developed in collaboration with Mastercard and Worldline India. It offers features such as Bharat QR, Tap-On-Phone, and SMS Pay, allowing merchants to transact through various digital modes.

YES BANK on Thursday announced the launch of a mobile application, YES PAY EASY, enabling small-scale merchants such as traders, retailers, and professionals, to accept instant cashless payments from their customers. The app has been developed in collaboration with Mastercard and Worldline India.

It offers features such as Bharat QR, Tap-On-Phone, and SMS Pay, allowing merchants to transact through various digital modes. It also allows for payment collection, instant sharing of digital charge slips, and generation of reconciliation statements. Additionally, merchants can track pending payments, send reminders using the Khata feature, and benefit from a simplified onboarding process.

The app is designed for any individual or sole proprietor with a valid business license, and happens to be an existing current or savings Account customer of YES BANK. The onboarding process has been kept simple through a Do-It-Yourself mode with intelligence-based guidance built into the app.