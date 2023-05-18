English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsYes Bank launches PAY EASY mobile app for merchants —check features

Yes Bank launches PAY EASY mobile app for merchants —check features

Yes Bank launches PAY EASY mobile app for merchants —check features
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 18, 2023 10:50:17 PM IST (Published)

The app has been developed in collaboration with Mastercard and Worldline India. It offers features such as Bharat QR, Tap-On-Phone, and SMS Pay, allowing merchants to transact through various digital modes.

YES BANK on Thursday announced the launch of a mobile application, YES PAY EASY, enabling small-scale merchants such as traders, retailers, and professionals, to accept instant cashless payments from their customers. The app has been developed in collaboration with Mastercard and Worldline India.

Live Tv

Loading...

It offers features such as Bharat QR, Tap-On-Phone, and SMS Pay, allowing merchants to transact through various digital modes. It also allows for payment collection, instant sharing of digital charge slips, and generation of reconciliation statements. Additionally, merchants can track pending payments, send reminders using the Khata feature, and benefit from a simplified onboarding process. 
The app is designed for any individual or sole proprietor with a valid business license, and happens to be an existing current or savings Account customer of YES BANK. The onboarding process has been kept simple through a Do-It-Yourself mode with intelligence-based guidance built into the app.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X