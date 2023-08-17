YES Bank launches new mobile banking app 'iris' with over 100 features and services

Private lender YES Bank on Thursday (August 17) introduced its state-of-the-art mobile banking app 'iris' by YES Bank.

Designed to cater to both existing and new customers, the app offers access over 100 features and services in just a few clicks on a single platform, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The iris app has a sleek and intuitive user interface that aims to offer a simplified banking experience for users of all age groups, and backgrounds.

It also ensures the safety of the customers' financial data by incorporating best-in-class safety features like biometric authentication, SIM binding as well as a two-factor verification.

Key features of iris mobile app

Savings account: Users can open a savings account effortlessly in real-time through the app.

Credit cards: Users can apply for a YES Bank credit card and choose from the wide range of card options offered by the bank.

Loan in seconds: Access to YES Bank's bouquet of lending products with quick approvals on the app itself.

Deposits: Recurring and fixed deposits can be booked through the app on the go.

Easy payments: Multiple digital modes can be availed for making seamless and hassle-free payments on the app.

Investments: Access to a wide range of investment options that can be customised based on individual risk appetite and financial goals.

Insurance: Users can choose from a range of insurance services integrated into the iris by the YES Bank app.

Prashant Kumar, Managing Director and CEO of YES Bank, said, "iris by YES Bank is yet another step in the same direction which aims to transform the way customers avail banking-related services. It is pertinent to note, that the app has been developed in-house based on feedback from our customers, which makes it a unique proposition in terms of features, user experience, and benefits."

The app is available on both Google Play Store and App Store and can be seamlessly downloaded on Android as well as iOS-based smartphones.