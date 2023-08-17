YES Bank launches new mobile banking app 'iris' with over 100 features and services

2 Min Read
Private lender YES Bank on Thursday (August 17) introduced its state-of-the-art mobile banking app 'iris' by YES Bank.
Live TV
Loading...
Designed to cater to both existing and new customers, the app offers access over 100 features and services in just a few clicks on a single platform, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
The iris app has a sleek and intuitive user interface that aims to offer a simplified banking experience for users of all age groups, and backgrounds.
Also Read: Shares of this Tata group company are surging after winning a $900 million order from TCS
It also ensures the safety of the customers' financial data by incorporating best-in-class safety features like biometric authentication, SIM binding as well as a two-factor verification.
Key features of iris mobile app
Prashant Kumar, Managing Director and CEO of YES Bank, said, "iris by YES Bank is yet another step in the same direction which aims to transform the way customers avail banking-related services. It is pertinent to note, that the app has been developed in-house based on feedback from our customers, which makes it a unique proposition in terms of features, user experience, and benefits."
The app is available on both Google Play Store and App Store and can be seamlessly downloaded on Android as well as iOS-based smartphones.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Why SBI MF CEO wants investors to go for hybrid funds
Aug 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read
What Bata's potential deal with Adidas teaches us about retail, marketing and collaborations?
Aug 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Climate change is not the lone culprit in Himachal Pradesh's havoc: Here's the CM's take on what else went wrong
Aug 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read
GQG betting big on India, increases exposure beyond Adani Group stocks
Aug 17, 2023 IST2 Min Read