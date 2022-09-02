Yes bank hikes interest rates on NRE and FCNR fixed deposits

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The NRE fixed deposit rate for the tenure of 12 months to less than 18 months has been revised to 7.01 percent p.a. Similarly, the rate for the tenure greater than 18 months has been revised to 7.25 percent p.a.

Yes Bank has revised the interest rates on its Non-Resident External Account (NRE) fixed deposits by 50 to 75 basis points. This move is in accordance with the recent announcement made by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to aid incremental fund flows. The Bank has also hiked its peak interest rate on Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) deposits by 20 basis points.

The NRE fixed deposit rate for the tenure of 12 months to less than 18 months has been revised to 7.01 percent p.a. Similarly, the rate for the tenure greater than 18 months has been revised to 7.25 percent p.a. These revised rates are applicable for deposits less than Rs 5 crore, the bank said in a statement.

Furthermore, the bank is also offering a peak rate of 4.05 percent p.a. 4.25 percent p.a. on dollar FCNR deposits for the tenure of 12 months to less than 24 months. 24 months to less than 36 months.

Below are the details indicating key features of NRE Fixed Deposits and Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) deposits:

Parameters Features (NRE Fixed Deposits) Features (FCNR) Fixed deposit amount Minimum: Rs 10,000 Minimum: 1000 units of foreign currency Tenure 1 year to 10 years 1 year to 5 years Taxation and Repatriability Exempt from taxes in India and Freely repatriable Exempt from taxes in India and Freely repatriable

In order to book NRE fixed deposit, customers can visit YES BANK’s digital banking channels viz YES Online (Net Banking), YES Mobile (Mobile Banking) or YES Robot (Personal banking chatbot) or visit the nearest branch of YES BANK if they are in India or write to gib@yesbank.in (dedicated email ID for NRIs transaction requests).

Similarly, FCNR deposits can be booked through YES Online (Net Banking) or customers can visit the nearest branch of YES BANK if they are in India or write to gib@yesbank.in, the lender said.