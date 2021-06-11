Worried about monsoon damages? Here's how car insurance may be helpful

With the onset of the monsoon, it's natural for car owners to worry about their cars. Majorly there are three factors that damage vehicles during this time. These are waterlogging, potholes and dirt.

As a result, it's imperative to follow certain precautionary measures to protect cars and keep losses under control. One of the best ways of doing this is by purchasing car insurance.

Let’s now understand the coverage of these policies:

Any comprehensive car insurance cover losses or damages caused by natural calamities, such as monsoon rains or floods, cyclones, and hailstorms.

According to Policybazaar, an online insurance marketplace, there are two types of damages caused by rains to any car - engine damage and accessories damage.

Generally, the insurance companies cover both engine and upholstery damage, which could otherwise be very heavy on pockets. But if the engine and/or its child parts receive any damage due to water ingression and oil leakage, a standard comprehensive policy doesn’t support it.

This is because engine damage comes under electrical and mechanical breakdown.

So, experts suggest upgrading coverage with an add-on cover in case the policy does not cover electrical parts or engine damage. Customers can buy an engine protector add-on cover and an invoice-protection cover.

The engine add-on cover offers compensation for expenses incurred while fixing the indirect damage done by water ingression or leakage of lubricating oil leading to loss or damage to engine parts, differential parts, and gearbox parts.

What should policyholders do when the car is damaged by rains during the monsoon?

If the vehicle is damaged by the water, policyholders should raise car insurance claims to avail a refund for the amount that was spent on the repair of the vehicle.

Once the claim details are verified, the settlement process begins.

How to put these claims?

According to BankBazaar, if policyholders are protected by comprehensive car insurance, they can file claims that amount to the insured declared value of the car. Claims can be filed for total damage to the vehicle, or for a refund of the amount spent on repairing the car when it is partially damaged.

In order to claim car insurance during monsoon, customers can call their insurers at the call center number and notify the claim. The number may be accessible on the website/app of the insurer. It may also be available in the email containing the policy PDF sent to the customer’s email address.

Customers can also email the insurance partner to notify a claim.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.