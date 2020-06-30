Worried about falling interest rates? Here’s what to do

Authored by Santosh Joseph

Interest rates are an important indicator of economic activity. They have a direct effect on people’s consumption and hence can impact the everyday life of the general public. Interest rate cuts impact borrowers positively but the savers, investors and lenders are negatively impacted.

Falling interest rates make borrowing more affordable - in other words, loans or the cost of funds become cheaper. This leads to an increase in people availing home loans, auto loans among other loans to fund small or large credit-based purchases such as homes and cars.

Such purchases lead to demand which in turn helps the overall economy. Inversely, rising interest rates dampen consumption due to the higher cost of borrowing. Savers benefit from such scenarios as they get more attractive interests on their savings and deposits.

Let’s take a deeper look at the current trend of falling interest rates, analyze its impact on savings and investments and identify what needs to be done to stay protected or benefit from the current scenario.

Why are interest rates falling?

Interest rates have been on a steady decline in the last 3-4 years. This is primarily due to fragile economic conditions and the ensuing rate cuts by central banks across the globe to stimulate the economy. This has led to excess liquidity making access to funds more affordable. This trend has been noticed since the demonetization in 2016.

The decline had flattened for some time but accelerated again due to the COVID-19 situation. The pandemic drove central banks across the globe to lower interest rates to help stimulate economic activity. As a result, many countries are witnessing near zero or negative interest rates.

Impact of falling interest rates on saving and investments

Falling interest rates are a dampener for savers and investors. It leads to a drop in income and yields on investment. In the current situation, most banks have reduced their interest rates on savings accounts. Most of the “safe” investment options such as fixed deposits and bonds also get affected negatively as there is a drop in interest rates for fixed deposits and a drop in bond rates.

Consequently, people who depend on these instruments for their income would witness a drop in their income. In addition, the growth in savings is also subdued due to lower interest and bond rates.

Staying protected and benefiting from the current scenario

Although the savers and investors will see a drop in income and returns as a result of falling interest rates, there are a few options across bonds, deposits and fixed income mutual funds that can benefit them in these times.

Government Bonds/gilts

These are government-issued bonds that can be invested through mutual funds, ETFs, or directly. Investors in these instruments benefit from a falling interest rate. However, these are ideal only for those who are seeking long term investments and not suitable for medium to short term or emergency savings.

Long to medium-term bond or bond fund

Investing in slightly medium to long term bonds/deposits will give the investors a play on falling interest rates.

High Yield/ Credit risk funds

Credit risk funds are a class of aggressive debt funds that invest about 65 percent of their portfolio in low credit quality debt securities.

As a result, they generate higher returns for investors. Investors can allocate a suitable portion of their portfolio in this segment based on their risk appetite to benefit from a relatively higher yield.

Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP)

FMP is a close-ended and time-bound mutual fund scheme that invests its corpus in fixed income papers and bonds such that their maturity aligns with the tenure of the scheme. The tenure of an FMP can vary from a few months to a few years depending on the offering. FMPs usually lock into prevailing interest rates and thus help investors guard against the income drops resulting due to falling interest rates.

Roll down maturity fund

Roll down maturity fund is an open-ended fund similar to FMP where investments are held to maturity, this benefits for a certain duration of holding.

Locking deposits/Sweep in FDs

Some banks offer locking deposits or sweep in FDs. This helps account holders convert their savings into FDs to earn a higher interest rate. Locking in for a longer period can help a better rate of return. Some banks offer the flexibility of accessing these funds in case of an emergency.

Ultra Short term funds

These are short to medium-term funds held for 6 months to 2 years. They are well suited for parking excess funds that may be required sometime in the future. They allow investors to earn a slightly higher return while maintaining liquidity.

Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs)

These are Gold Bonds issued by the Government - they reflect the underlying gold price movement and an additional 2.50 percent per annum. Though the tenure of the bond is 8 years, early encashment/redemption of the bond is allowed after the fifth year from the date of issue on coupon payment dates.