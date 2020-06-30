  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Worried about falling interest rates? Here’s what to do

Updated : June 30, 2020 11:19 AM IST

Falling interest rates make borrowing more affordable - in other words, loans or the cost of funds become cheaper.
This leads to an increase in people availing home loans, auto loans among other loans to fund small or large credit-based purchases such as homes and cars.
Worried about falling interest rates? Here’s what to do

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

These banking rules may change from July 1, 2020

These banking rules may change from July 1, 2020

Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC imposes Rs 1,000 fine for not wearing masks

Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC imposes Rs 1,000 fine for not wearing masks

CLSA says 1- to 2-year repayment extension better than deep corporate loan restructuring

CLSA says 1- to 2-year repayment extension better than deep corporate loan restructuring

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement