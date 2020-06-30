Personal Finance Worried about falling interest rates? Here’s what to do Updated : June 30, 2020 11:19 AM IST Falling interest rates make borrowing more affordable - in other words, loans or the cost of funds become cheaper. This leads to an increase in people availing home loans, auto loans among other loans to fund small or large credit-based purchases such as homes and cars. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply