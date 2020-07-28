Personal Finance Worried about falling FD rates? Here are 5 investment options to consider Updated : July 28, 2020 09:28 AM IST Fixed deposits or FDs, also known as term deposits, are popular among conservative investors who seek regular income with a safety net. However, the falling rates in the current scenario have become a pain point for them. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply