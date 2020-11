Tax-saving fixed deposits (FDs) allow investors to claim a deduction of a maximum of Rs 1. 5 lakh (under Section 80C of the Income Tax act). While conventional investors consider it as one of the best investment options because of its risk-free nature, the falling rates in the current scenario have become a point of concern for them.

Given that, investors can consider investing in other investment options for tax saving. Here are some of them:

Public Provident Fund (PPF)

PPF offers an EEE (Exempt-Exempt-Exempt) tax status. It has a lock-in period of 15 years. The maturity amount and the overall interest earned during the period of investment are tax-free.

It is said that periodic investments in PPF for the long-term can do the trick with the power of compounding. The longer the money stays invested, the quicker it grows, experts opine.

National Pension System (NPS)

In NPS, a government employee contributes towards pension from monthly salary along with matching contribution from the employer. It gives subscribers the option to set preferred allocation to different asset classes such as government bonds, equity market instruments and corporate debt.

It offers 2 kinds of accounts -- Tier 1 and Tier 2. While the Tier 1 NPS account is strictly a pension account that doesn't allow withdrawals, the Tier 2 account -- known as an investment account -- is a voluntary saving account. Tax benefits are applicable for investments in the Tier I account.

Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS)

ELSS is a tax-saving mutual fund which comes with a statutory lock-in of three years. It can be invested using both a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) and lump sum investment options. ELSS offers tax deductions under the provisions of Section 80C.

Another advantage of ELSS funds is that it has the lowest lock-in period i.e. three years. This is helpful for somebody who doesn't wish to invest for longer.

Health insurance

One can also buy health insurance and save taxes. Investors can avail of income tax exemption under Section 80D, based on the premiums paid on these policies. Health insurance also safeguards the investor and his/her family during medical emergencies by covering the cost of the treatment.

Unit linked insurance plan (ULIP)

ULIP is a life insurance product that offers risk cover for the insured together with investment options. Owing to the higher premiums, it is easier to exhaust the deduction limit of Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C with ULIPs. The maturity benefit is always tax-free unlike mutual funds, where capital gains from debt funds are taxable.