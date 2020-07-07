Worried about cyber security? Buy an insurance cover to protect yourself

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced most organizations to adopt a work-from-home policy, which puts both employees and employers in an untested and uncertain environment.

The need for social distancing has also given a fillip to online money transactions. Besides, online platforms for education and entertainment have become more popular than before.

The increasing dependency on digital means more exposure to cyber threats. In fact, there have been several cases of online fraud where individuals or groups have been attacked and sensitive information has been stolen.

In order to protect themselves from cyber threats, individuals and businesses can consider buying cyber insurance policies.

(Also read: 'Corona Kavach', 'Corona Rakshak' insurance policies to be available from July 10; details here)

Under a cyber insurance policy, businesses and individuals are insured against internet-based risks, such as IT theft, phishing, e-mail spoofing, cyber extortion etc.

“For individuals, the pricing of these policies vary from insurer to insurer and needs as well. For a normal cover of Rs 75 lakh, a person may have to pay around Rs 9,000 as premium,” explains Naval Goel, CEO and Founder of PolicyX.

Any individual above 18 years of age can purchase this policy.

Under this, the cost incurred during the prosecution process and defense costs are paid by the insurance company. In some cases, financial losses, suffered by the insured may also be covered up to the sum assured.

Financial loss is covered in case of IT theft loss, phishing and email spoofing," according to Bajaj Allianz.

In case of businesses, a cyber insurance policy safeguards the organization by covering forensic costs, business interruption costs, cyber extortion costs and legal costs arising due to a network security or data breach.

(Also read: Should you invest in unit linked insurance plans? Features and other details here)

Najm Bilgrami, Deputy Vice President and National Head - Financial Lines, Tata AIG General Insurance explains further, “In the current scenario, company’s VPN may not be able to support a sudden increase in the number of employees logging in remotely. Such a scenario makes it favorable for hackers to carry out targeted attacks. Hackers can lure employees into phishing or malware attacks by getting employees to click on links/emails related to COVID-19, which is bound to get their attention. At this juncture, the need of cyber insurance arises.”

The pricing for businesses’ cyber insurance depends on various factors such as the cybersecurity assessment of the company, the industry in which it operates, revenue size, jurisdictions/geographies where it has presence and the kind of data it stores/processes.

Many insurance companies have recently pointed out an increase in the uptake of cyber insurance products by corporates. They are further expecting higher demands in the coming days.