Personal Finance Worried about cyber security? Buy an insurance cover to protect yourself Updated : July 07, 2020 03:48 PM IST The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced most organizations to adopt a work-from-home policy, which puts both employees and employers in an untested and uncertain environment. The need for social distancing has also given a fillip to online money transactions. In order to protect themselves from cyber threats, individuals and businesses can consider buying cyber insurance policies.