World No Tobacco Day: How smoking habits affect insurance premiums

Out of more than 10 million tobacco-related deaths happening globally every year, India alone accounts for one-sixth of the deaths. Here's an analysis on how smoking habits can increase the insurance premiums

World No Tobacco Day is celebrated every year on May 31 to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use and to have policies to reduce tobacco consumption. While tobacco is considered one of the most severe public health hazards worldwide, smoking habits can also take a blow on ones finances, especially when it comes to insurance.

As per the terms and conditions of the insurers, the policy premium of one who consumes tobacco is much higher than that of a non-smoker. The primary reason being the chances of early death are comparatively higher for them.

Insurers on tobacco consumption

Insurers in India use very specific terms and conditions in order to classify policyholders as a smoker or a non-smoker. As per the insurers, being a smoker means use of cigarettes, cigars or chewing tobacco. Moreover, some of the insurers even classify people as a smoker who consumes nicotine patches or gum or any other form of nicotine.

Smoking habits and insurance premiums

The premium for a health insurance policy is determined considering various factors including plan category, age, number of members to be insured, age, location, and use of tobacco.

"Most insurers factor in tobacco use in order to increase the policy premium. The insurers can charge smokers up to 50 percent more than non-smokers on the policy premium w.r.t risks involved with the health of the smoker," Sanjiv Bajaj, joint chairman and MD, Bajaj Capital Ltd said.

Many times, the insurers even ask the policy seekers (who are smokers) to go through medical check-ups which is mostly avoided in the case of non-smokers. Moreover, anyone smoking more than 20 cigarettes a day is usually not issued a health insurance policy and even in case any of the insurers issue the policy, the premiums are significantly high and the policy comes with numerous terms and conditions.

The impact is not limited to medical insurance only. It extends to life insurance premiums as well. Smokers have a low expectancy ratio and they are more susceptible to chronic ailments such as lung cancer, tuberculosis, heart ailments, strokes, bronchitis, infertility, and peptic ulcer. Insurance companies consider them as having shorter life span than non-smokers, making them risky and hence charging higher premiums.

Hiding is not the solution

It is very important to disclose to the insurer about smoking habits. In case the customer hides it and while making a claim, the insurer gets to know that the death has happened due to smoking, the insurer has every right to reject the claim. This is a major reason why life insurance companies charge higher premiums for smokers.

Insurers' initiatives

Companies are helping customers develop healthy habits and lifestyles to potentially reduce the associated health risks. For example, ICICI Lombard said it is focusing on utilising technology to support customers in accessing digital health platforms for maintaining their health and wellness.

"Our one-stop health platform IL TakeCare App has been empowering our customers to take proactive steps towards their well-being," Alok Agarwal, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard told CNBC-TV18.com.

