World No Tobacco Day: How smoking habits affect insurance premiums

Out of more than 10 million tobacco-related deaths happening globally every year, India alone accounts for one-sixth of the deaths. Here's an analysis on how smoking habits can increase the insurance premiums

World No Tobacco Day is celebrated every year on May 31 to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use and to have policies to reduce tobacco consumption. While tobacco is considered one of the most severe public health hazards worldwide, smoking habits can also take a blow on ones finances, especially when it comes to insurance.

Live Tv

Loading...

As per the terms and conditions of the insurers, the policy premium of one who consumes tobacco is much higher than that of a non-smoker. The primary reason being the chances of early death are comparatively higher for them.

Insurers on tobacco consumption

Insurers in India use very specific terms and conditions in order to classify policyholders as a smoker or a non-smoker. As per the insurers, being a smoker means use of cigarettes, cigars or chewing tobacco. Moreover, some of the insurers even classify people as a smoker who consumes nicotine patches or gum or any other form of nicotine.