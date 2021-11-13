World Diabetes Day: Health insurance plays crucial role in leading financially secured life

Health issues and emergencies may arise at any point in life, and in the world of growing medical inflation, and the rising lifestyle diseases, having a comprehensive health insurance coverage has become a necessity more than ever for every individual and family to protect against the unforeseen medical expenses.

Diabetes is one such lifestyle disease, which is gradually getting a hold in India. It is affecting not only the elders and young adults but has started to affect the children as well. According to a report by International Diabetes Federation, India is the second country that is most affected by diabetes, with about 77 million people affected by it. The number is shocking and is expected to rise in the coming years. Also, every year around 70,000 children are suffering from type 1 diabetes, whereas 40,000 have been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

Children residing in the urban areas have less or no physical activity such as playing sports with their peers or exercising. They tend to spend most of their time with computers, laptops, and mobile phones.

Moreover, children’s screen time has soared in the pandemic, and the use of electronic devices have become the centrepiece of school and social life. The tendency of eating junk food regularly is also high in them, thus causing their body to develop high blood glucose. When diagnosed with diabetes, these children need to be dependent on insulin for survival. It is an unfortunate event to witness.

Thus, considering the given scenario, health insurance play an important role, if you rely on insulin for diabetes, it can be challenging to afford. Some insurers also provide complimentary wellness program to help customers manage their pre-existing chronic conditions such as diabetes. Throughout the duration of the program, the customer’s progress is measured across several metrics such as, reduction in blood sugar levels, medication adherence, diet adherence, and weight loss achievement etc. at regularly scheduled intervals.

The program helps customers understand their health through health check-ups and targeted online health assessment & improvement activities. It then helps them get healthier with customized programs, supported by a health coach, and provides access to Health and Wellness discounts. The customers also earn points for participating in these programs that enable them to either increase their benefits or reduce their health insurance premiums.

Today, the health insurance companies are playing an active role in helping customers improve their health and well-being. Considering the disease burden in India is increasing particularly diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, stroke and respiratory disorders which carry a high impact on the current population. Some of the insurance companies have launched disease specific products catering to one or two such diseases, but they cannot substitute for the basic or comprehensive health insurance policy.

Disease specific product is only advisable provided people first get themselves covered under basic or comprehensive health insurance policy and look for this product as an option to upgrade coverage for specific diseases.

Remember, many studies indicate that the graph of diabetes is increasing rapidly, especially in urban areas. Also, the medical inflation is forever on the rise and increasing medical costs can deplete an individual’s wealth and savings. Even for relatively simple diseases, hospitalization is inevitable and the hospitalization costs have been rising rapidly. This is where health insurance cover plays a vital role, it can take care of increasing medical expenses and protect wealth of individuals.

These days, there are plenty of things to stress about, but managing diabetes shouldn’t be one of them. While there is no complete cure for the disease as of yet, but some simple steps might help to manage the disease and live a relatively healthy life.

The key to managing diabetes is to keep blood sugar levels in a target range. To do this, people who’ve been diagnosed with diabetes needs to take insulin, eat about the same amount of carbohydrate at each meal, and exercise. This World Diabetes Day, also lets ensure to buy adequate health insurance cover that provides complete protection for your family, including the children. It will help those who’ve been diagnosed with diabetes better navigate care and protect you from exhausting all your savings on the medical treatments.

The author, Priya Deshmukh Gilbile, is Chief Operating Officer at ManipalCigna Health Insurance. The views expressed are personal