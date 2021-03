As a special gesture on International Women’s Day, the State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a further reduction of interest on home loan rates for women borrowers.

Your Dream Home. Our Goal. 🏡💭 On #WomensDay, we make it special with an additional concession of 5 bps* to women borrowers and interest starting at 6.70%* onwards. To know more, visit: https://t.co/L7SN4HqGFg pic.twitter.com/CuXWtvBhxD — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) March 8, 2021

On March 1, the SBI reduced the interest rate on home loans up to 70 basis points (bps). But this is a limited period offer ending on March 31. The lender is also offering a 100 per cent waiver on processing fees.

SBI customers can avail an additional interest concession of 5 bps if they take home loan through YONO app. The interest concession, however, is based on the loan amount and CIBIL score of the borrower. The bank is offering a 6.70 per cent rate of interest for loans up to Rs 75 lakh and 6.75 per cent for loans above Rs 75 lakh.

In February, the bank crossed the Rs 5-lakh crore mark in its home loan business and aims to achieve a home loan AUM of Rs 7 lakh crore by financial year 2024.

Other lenders, including ICICI Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, have also slashed the interest rates on home loans.

Last Friday, the ICICI Bank also reduced the home loan interest rate to 6.7 per cent. As per a report, this revised interest rate of the bank is the lowest in 10 years. The current interest rates are similar to those offered by SBI against home loans up to Rs 75 lakh. For loans above Rs 75 lakh, interest rates are upwards of 6.75 per cent. However, the revised rates will be applicable till March 31.