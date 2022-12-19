Wizards of Dalal Street | All business are cyclical, says Shridatta Bhandwaldar of Canara Robeco AMC

In a CNBC-TV18 special show, 'Wizards of Dalal Street', BSE Member Ramesh Damani spoke with Shridatta Bhandwaldar, Head of Equities at Canara Robeco AMC, on his journey from an engineer to a fund manager.

He believes all businesses are cyclical however, the intensity of cycles are different.

"It is not that I have been aversion to cyclical businesses because fundamentally all businesses are cyclical. The intensity of cycles are different, some are deep cyclicals, some are narrow cyclicals, so one will have cyclicality in the earnings or in the balancsheets in most of the businesses," he explained.

Bhandwaldar is an avid reader. “Reading is something that goes beyond geographies and so in a way, one gets to explore the world in a faster way”, he said.

Bhandwaldar started his career as an engineer and then switched mid-stream to equities. He not only manages multiple schemes and over Rs 35,000 crore in assets, but he is also an award-winning fund manager.

Find out how a boy from a small town Aurangabad took on the big boys and the culture of Dalal Street.

