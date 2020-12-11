Personal Finance Withdrawn PF amount during FY19-20? Here's why you should mention in your ITR Updated : December 11, 2020 05:57 PM IST The deadline to file an income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2019-2020 will end on December 31, 2020. While it is important to take care of every detail while filing ITR, taxpayers should also mention if they have withdrawn money from the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) during FY2019-20. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.