Quant Tax Fund, the Equity Linked Saving Scheme (ELSS) fund launched by Quant Mutual Fund in March 2000, has given a 1-year return of 56.9 percent, 3-year returns of 16 percent, while 5-year returns stand at 20.3 percent as of January 12, 2021, according to Groww – an investment platform.

Being a star-rated fund, it has consistently beaten its category and the benchmark in the 3-year and 5-year time horizon.

In view of this, let's understand if one should invest in it:

Quant Tax Fund, as experts say, is specifically for those investors who are keen on availing tax-saving under section 80(C) through investments and plans to invest in a diversified portfolio with higher return expectations and has a minimum lock-in of 3 years.

According to Prateek Mehta, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, Scripbox, it is a small fund that currently has as an asset under management (AUM) of Rs 35 crore.

Being an open-ended ELSS, this fund invests primarily in equity and equity related securities of companies of different market capitalisation and across sectors.

The shortest lock-in period of this plan allows the fund manager to take better decisions and look through the interim volatility.

However, Mehta of Scripbox advises against investing in it. He is of the view that smaller funds generally face volatile redemption rates and unstable fund management teams. The cash reserve also remains low in order to absorb pressures of redemption from key clients.

"One of the thumb rules of generating long-term wealth is to invest and stay committed for a reasonable duration of time and not cash out as soon as the lock-in period is complete. As ELSS funds are equity mutual funds, encashing after the lock-in period is over may not give you the best returns as investors may miss out on the power of compounding. What they should keep in mind is that equities have the potential to give double-digit returns over the long-term (say 7+ years)," Mehta opines.

There are other funds in this category, he believes, that have delivered better returns over extended periods of time.

That said, it’s important to pick and choose funds that work for one's needs beyond chasing higher returns or saving tax.

ELSS funds, by their nature, are long-term-oriented funds for the most part; and by staying invested for the long-term can investors realize their true potential.