Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), a government-owned insurance and investment company, recently said it is committed to the well-being of all its customers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For ease, it has allowed the policyholders to deposit their maturity claim documents at any LIC office across the country.

But the question to check here is that if the existing LIC policy will cover all the COVID-19 claims?

The answer to this is - Yes, the death arising due to the COVID-19 virus will be treated on par with other causes of death.

According to Naval Goel, founder and CEO, PolicyX.com, the underwriting of LIC policy safeguards the finances of the policyholder’s families. It also offers money to the policyholder at regular intervals after the demise of the policyholder as well as provides maturity benefits to the surviving policyholder. And their commitment stands true amid the pandemic too.

Recently, Goel said, LIC has announced that death claims arising due to COVID 19 cases are treated on par with other causes of death.

This means the nominee mentioned by the policyholder at the time of purchase of the policy will be eligible to get the claim.

Last year also the insurance behemoth has successfully settled large numbers of death cases due to the spread of the virus.

In case someone dies due to coronavirus, Goel explains, the nominee mentioned by the deceased in the LIC policy needs to submit a death claim intimation, death certificate and copy of the policy schedule at the nearest branch office in case it is operational.

In case the nearest branch is non-operational owing to various COVID-19 advisories, Rakesh Goyal, director of Probus Insurance advises nominees to email death claim intimation, death certificate and copy of policy schedule to the nodal person of the LIC.

"Death claims settlement can be even taken care by the agent too—who has sold the policy," Goyal opines.