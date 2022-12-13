Budget 2023: Will government abolish tax exemptions?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the new tax regime in the Union Budget 2020-21. Under this new tax regime, tax rates have been reduced to a great extent for taxpayers who do not take advantage of tax exemption.

As the budget date for the next financial year is approaching, speculations are arife on the announcements to be made in the Finance Minister's address. For Budget 2023, many experts are also in favour of increasing the limit of the standard deduction, exemption under 80C. But Arvind Panagariya, former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, does not agree with this. Rather, he believes that all kinds of tax exemptions should be abolished.

In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, Arvind Panagariya said, "The time has come to reform the personal income tax system. Similar to the decision we have taken regarding tax on corporate profits, we will get all tax exemptions or most of them." must be abolished.

In this special conversation, he also said that if there is a problem with revenue, then the tax rate can start from 4 to 5 percent. He also explained that under the old tax regime, taxpayers get a standard deduction of Rs 50,000. Apart from this, tax exemption is also available in many sections. According to him, government has the option to make major changes in tax slabs

Last week, CNBC Awaaz quoted sources as saying that the government may make major changes in the tax slabs in the budget this time. It was said in this report that the government is preparing to make the new system of income tax attractive and taxpayer friendly.

Emphasis on adopting new tax system

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the new tax regime in the Union Budget 2020-21. Under this new tax regime, tax rates have been reduced to a great extent for taxpayers who do not take advantage of tax exemption. Taxpayers also got the option to claim tax exemption under various sections of the old tax regime. Near about 70 types of exemptions have been abolished under the new tax system.