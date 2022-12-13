English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homepersonal finance News

Budget 2023: Will government abolish tax exemptions?

Budget 2023: Will government abolish tax exemptions?

Budget 2023: Will government abolish tax exemptions?
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Dec 13, 2022 3:32:30 PM IST (Published)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the new tax regime in the Union Budget 2020-21. Under this new tax regime, tax rates have been reduced to a great extent for taxpayers who do not take advantage of tax exemption.

As the budget date for the next financial year is approaching, speculations are arife on the announcements to be made in the Finance Minister's address. For Budget 2023, many experts are also in favour of increasing the limit of the standard deduction, exemption under 80C. But Arvind Panagariya, former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, does not agree with this. Rather, he believes that all kinds of tax exemptions should be abolished.

Recommended Articles

View All
Explained: How guaranteed income plan with life cover works and who should invest?

Explained: How guaranteed income plan with life cover works and who should invest?

IST5 Min(s) Read

Career cushioning replaces quiet quitting as the new workplace trend

Career cushioning replaces quiet quitting as the new workplace trend

IST5 Min(s) Read

Indian companies' quest for lithium could land them in Canada

Indian companies' quest for lithium could land them in Canada

IST4 Min(s) Read

Alcohol manufacturers in poor spirits despite 15% rise in consumption – here’s why

Alcohol manufacturers in poor spirits despite 15% rise in consumption – here’s why

IST3 Min(s) Read


In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, Arvind Panagariya said, "The time has come to reform the personal income tax system. Similar to the decision we have taken regarding tax on corporate profits, we will get all tax exemptions or most of them." must be abolished.
In this special conversation, he also said that if there is a problem with revenue, then the tax rate can start from 4 to 5 percent. He also explained that under the old tax regime, taxpayers get a standard deduction of Rs 50,000. Apart from this, tax exemption is also available in many sections. According to him, government has the option to make major changes in tax slabs
Last week, CNBC Awaaz quoted sources as saying that the government may make major changes in the tax slabs in the budget this time. It was said in this report that the government is preparing to make the new system of income tax attractive and taxpayer friendly. 
Emphasis on adopting new tax system
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the new tax regime in the Union Budget 2020-21. Under this new tax regime, tax rates have been reduced to a great extent for taxpayers who do not take advantage of tax exemption. Taxpayers also got the option to claim tax exemption under various sections of the old tax regime. Near about 70 types of exemptions have been abolished under the new tax system.
However, under this, the tax rates for taxpayers are also low. Significantly, even after implementing the new tax regime in 2020, most of the investors are still opting to pay tax under the old tax regime.
Also Read:Income tax sops on Budget radar, exemption limit may be raised to Rs 5 lakh
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Budget 2023Income Tax

Next Article

Explained: How guaranteed income plan with life cover works and who should invest?