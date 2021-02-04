Personal Finance Will customs duty cut increase gold demand among investors? Updated : February 04, 2021 04:23 PM IST The government, while presenting budget 2021-22, proposed to slash import duties on gold and silver to 7.5 percent from 12.5 percent. However, it also imposed a 2.5 percent cess – a separate tax – on the imports. After the changes, gold imports would effectively attract a 10.75 percent tax. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply