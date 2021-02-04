Will customs duty cut increase gold demand among investors?

The government, while presenting Union Budget 2021-22, proposed to slash import duties on gold and silver to 7.5 percent from 12.5 percent. However, it also imposed a 2.5 percent cess – a separate tax – on the imports.

After the changes, gold imports would effectively attract a 10.75 percent tax.

With this announcement, Vaibhav Saraf, director, Aisshpra Gems and Jewels believes that demand will get a major boost due to correction in the gold prices following the slash in duties.

Ashraf Rizvi, founder and CEO of Digital Swiss Gold (DSG) and Gilded seconds Saraf's thoughts and added, "The union budget was quite positive for the economy and the reduction in import duties will surely increase gold demand relative to 2020. In addition, the pent up demand due to the impact of COVID-19 coupled with the positive effects of large scale vaccinations in India is likely to increase Indian gold demand to levels approaching or even eclipsing that of 2019."

Further, Rizvi said his analysis of data from the last 50 years shows that the rupee has lost over 95 percent of its value while savings in bank deposits have barely kept up with inflation.

"We found that the value of rupee has depreciated by over 11 percent y-o-y relative to gold. Being a fiat asset, it provides immunity to investors against currency fluctuations and devaluations. Therefore, the volatility of gold makes it a profitable long term investment," he suggests.

It must be noted that the rupee-dollar equation has a role to play in Indian gold rates. Gold is largely imported and hence, if the rupee weakens against the dollar, gold prices will likely appreciate in rupee terms.

Prices of gold will remain in focus till there is complete clarity on the vaccination drive across the world, its efficacy and global economic recovery.