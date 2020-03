Covid-19 or commonly known as coronavirus has created uncertainty across the world. Business operations have suffered immeasurably and share markets are practically in a free fall. While work from home is the new mantra imbibed by companies till lockdowns are in place and more importantly social distancing is necessary, production has come to a grinding halt and supply chains have been broken.

Given the unprecedented situation when money is at forfeiture, can companies continue giving salaries to their original workforce strength for a long time? Or is the already predicted recession going to hit the job market and is a job crunch inevitable?

The United Nations has recently estimated that globally over 24 crore people could lose their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has already cautioned that the coronavirus recession could be shoddier than the global financial crisis of 2008-09.

It is hard to estimate the extent of job losses for the simple fact that no one knows for how long this crisis will last, but considering that we have been asked to stay home, aviation, tourism, and hotel industries are sure to take an instant direct hit.

“If we are going to remain quarantined for another quarter, one can expect massive job losses in sectors such as tourism, transport, real estate, construction, and manufacturing. Many workers in these sectors are daily wage earners who won't be able to manage their household in case of layoffs,” says Vijay Kuppa, Co-founder, Orowealth.

Umesh Mehta, Head of Research of Samco Securities seconds Kuppa’s thoughts.

Another aspect is that given the threat of survival, consumer credit can take a serious beating and so will demand for consumer discretionary. Consumer buying habits will take a hit as one's consumption pattern is likely to change.

Businesses houses might also be forced to change their daily operation patterns which will have a cascading effect.

“People across the globe will travel less and businesses will largely communicate digitally both internally and with customers. That will entail heavy and permanent job losses in NBFCs, travel and tourism, consumer discretionary businesses including autos, jewellery, etc”, Mehta notes.

The uncertainty about when things will go back to normal has also cast a cloud over one's earlier expenditure planning.

Income will now go into primary necessities like essential goods, education, and health. Luxury and other things, which means, are going to struggle for another six months, opines Pravin Khandelwal of Risers Accelerator - a group of entrepreneurs hailing from a diverse range of industries.

"People will now work on appraisal efficiency. The companies will try to gain maximum efficiency from the existing people, working hard would be culture from now on. Technology will also see a boost in the coming times. Salaries may take a hit and companies are definitely going to cut the manpower and lay off the non-productive people," he says.

Most companies have already stopped new hiring for the next three to six months.

On the other hand, Honeyy Katiyal, Founder of Investors Clinic has a different perspective. He believes that it is a temporary scenario. The government has implemented strict regulations and awareness programmes at an early stage and the learnings from China, Italy will work for India's benefit.

"The outbreak can be controlled before it reaches Stage 3, which is also very important for saving the Indian job market scenario in the longer run," he says.

What we can hope is for a quick medical solution to the menacing coronavirus. If the crisis ends soon, impact on jobs may be minimal. As Andy Dufresne says in Shawshank Redemption, " Remember, Red. Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things."