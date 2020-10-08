Why you shouldn't wait for November 30 deadline for filing ITR

The government requires all citizens who earn a specified amount of annual income to file Income Tax Return (ITR). While the deadline to file ITR for FY19-20 (assessment year 20-21) ends on November 30, it is better to file it as soon as possible. Waiting for the last minute can lead to errors or may also involve hiccups in filing due to challenges thrown by the e-filing.

Here are several advantages of filing ITR early:

More chances of accuracy

According to Daphne Anand, chief technology officer, IndiaFilings -- a cloud-based business services platform, ITR filing requires diligent care and attention to ensure that the details are accurate.

"Doing it with enough attention in the first place would avoid rectifications and revisions later. On the other hand, doing it in haste means there is a higher probability of being defective," he opines.

IT department issues notice to taxpayers whose ITRs are defective, which can be another headache for them.

No late interest payment

According to Sandeep Sehgal, director- taxes and regulatory, AKM Global, a consulting firm, taxpayers whose tax liability is greater than Rs 1 lakh should try to file earlier as they would be subject to increased interest payment on the month on month basis.

Failing to file ITR on time attracts interest at the rate of 1 percent for every month or a part thereof.

Carry forward losses

There is a provision to carry forward losses from one FY to another. However, taxpayers can avail of this only if they file their ITRs before the due date, as per Anand.

Quicker refund processing

Taxpayers who are expecting refunds should also file early so that their refunds could also be processed earlier. ITR filings that are done earlier get verified earlier, thus resulting in faster tax refunds.

Filing ITR after the due date is also allowed up to a certain period. However, taxpayers are required to pay a penalty in this case. Not filing returns at all could make one punishable under the Income Tax Act as tax evasion is a criminal offense.