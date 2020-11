Authored by Pranjal Kamra

Nowadays, an increasing number of people come to understand the benefits of investing in mutual funds. However, in India, there is a dilemma when it comes to investments as the options are simply excessive. Investors have to filter through fixed deposits, gold, stocks, money market, and securities to zero in on their choice of investment.

Furthermore, every investor has different time horizons, risk appetites, and goals vis-à-vis their investment. Mutual funds typically fall at the central node of all these aspects and are a great alternative for any investor. So, let’s have a look at why you should include a mutual fund in your portfolio.

Mutual funds are professionally managed: A recommendable avenue for new investors

One of the bright sides to mutual funds is that they are managed by highly qualified and experienced professionals called fund managers.

These professionals are well-versed with market landscapes and make better investment decisions with their expertise (coupled with the dynamic research they leverage). Therefore, you can sit back and watch the professionals driving your revenue growth.

More often than not, people do not possess either the knowledge or expertise when it comes to monitoring markets or economies. On the other hand, the primary job of a fund manager is to keep a tab on all variables day in and day out.

They alter your portfolio as per the market dynamics to maximize the return on investment for you. As a result, you save cost and time while participating in the capital market.

The low financial barrier to entry: You can start with as little as Rs. 500

If you are eying mutual funds, you are in for a very investor-friendly capital medium as the minimum amount is only Rs. 500 per month via a Systematic Investment Plan or SIP. You can also choose any amount that suits your needs down to the last digit of your desired investment. This kind of funds will come quite handy if you have a mid-term goal such as buying a house or a car within 3 to 4 years.

Then, there are also Balanced Funds (having stock component, bond component, and/or money market component) that allow a SIP starting at Rs 500. If you don’t know what bond or money market is, then the beauty of mutual funds is such that you as well don’t need to.

However, it is highly recommended to know such nuances and how they affect your investment. You must try and be aware of the portfolio allocation of your mutual funds to make informed decisions.

Built-in Diversification: Different stocks and sectors reduce the overall portfolio risk

Mutual funds allow you to create a balanced and diversified portfolio as compared to other investment vehicles. For instance, a portion of your investment can be directed towards equity mutual funds (which offers long-term growth), and simultaneously the remainder across other sectors and markets (including bond and money markets), thereby reducing the overall risks.

This diversification means that if the performances of some stocks do not meet expectations or you incur losses, you can make up for the same from other outperforming investments.

There is a relatively higher Return On Investment (ROI)

Your biggest goal as an investor is to achieve a good return on your investment. This holds even you merely want to beat inflation and save for future needs. Well, mutual fund investments don’t let you down on this front. Whether it is a long-term or short-term investment, mutual funds have relatively high prospects of providing handsome returns.

This efficacy is possible by investing in a diverse category of industries and sectors - and the best ones at that. In a nutshell, mutual funds allow you to generate higher inflation-adjusted returns, without a lot of time and effort from your end.

Liquidity and tax benefits

The thing with mutual funds is that you can make withdrawals whenever you wish to. Mutual funds are highly liquid which means that they can be converted into cash in a short period. The process of liquidating mutual funds does not involve a long or tedious process.

Funds (except close-ended mutual funds) can be credited back to your bank account once you choose to redeem it. In addition to this impressive level of liquidity, they also have attractive tax benefits. For instance, by investing in ELSS, you can claim a tax deduction of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh. Upon redemption after 3 years, the long-term capital gains (LTCG) up to Rs. 1 lakh instantly become tax-free.

Conclusion

Investing in mutual funds has become hassle-free with our digital advancement and the emergence of multiple mutual fund houses with varying specializations. Besides, as discussed above, mutual funds have multiple investor-friendly benefits. This means that your goal of generating a handsome RoI as an investor is made much easier and achievable.