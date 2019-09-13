Why you should continue your SIP even when the markets are down
Updated : September 13, 2019 06:23 AM IST
One of the significant benefits of an SIP is that it controls the risk of investments through rupee cost averaging.
A bear market allows you to buy more units at a lower price and later accumulate better returns when the market rises.
