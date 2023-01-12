English
personal finance News

Why should you 'switch trade' to passive funds? —Explained

Why should you 'switch trade' to passive funds? —Explained

Why should you 'switch trade' to passive funds? —Explained
By Anshul  Jan 12, 2023 2:13:29 PM IST (Published)

Trends also show that some investors tend to move out of an actively managed fund (usually large cap) and get into a passive fund (usually an index fund) during periods of market volatility. This phenomenon is called 'Switch trade'. Read more here

Passive investing has seen a sharp surge in India. The total inflows in ETFs in 2022 exceeded 80,000 crore, with the Asset Under Management (AUM) for passive funds as a category growing by more than 140 percent in the calendar year. Data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed that net AUM of index funds increased by 2.84 times to Rs 1.29 lakh crore on December 31, 2022, from Rs 45,429 crore a year ago.

Trends also show that some investors tend to move out of an actively managed fund (usually large cap) and get into a passive fund (usually an index fund) during periods of market volatility. This phenomenon is called 'Switch trade,' which is when investors are increasingly seen switching to index funds from actively managed funds.
ALSO READ | G-Sec bidding — RBI asks participants to use e-Kuber facility to avoid errors
Key instances of switch trade
In November 2022, while large cap funds had a net outflow of Rs 1,038 crore, index funds received net inflows of Rs 8,601 crore. A similar trend was seen on a few occasions in 2022. Here are those:
MonthFlows in Largecap FundFlows in Index Fund
March-223052 Cr12313 Cr
June-222130 Cr7301 Cr
Sep-22274 Cr2317 Cr
Nov-22-1038 Cr8601 Cr
(Source: AMFI)
Why do people go for 'Switch trade'?
This seems to be a re-balancing act when investors move to index fund from their active counterparts.
ALSO READ | SIP inflows extend record levels, but cancellations at 25-month high is concerning: Experts
"Since most index funds are under the large cap category, it can be derived that higher inflows to index funds are occurring at the cost of lower inflows and outflows to actively managed large cap funds. The idea is to save on the expense ratio of funds when the returns are looking subdued in the near future. This phenomenon seems to be emerging in the current phase too," said Arihant Bardia, CIO and Co-Founder at Valtrust while talking to CNBC-TV18.com.
Why is it more prominent in large cap funds? How is it done?
The key reason that larger passive funds and ETFs are centered around large caps is that it is relatively easier to maneuver liquidity since they imitate an index, Bardia told CNBC-TV18.com.
For example, India’s largest large cap ETF has an AUM of above Rs 1.5 lakh crore, while the largest midcap ETF has an AUM of less than Rs 1000 crore.
Switch trades involve an investor closing an existing position to invest in a new position, which often introduces exit loads, fees, taxes, and the potential for a large price discrepancy.
How advisable it is?
As per Bardia, frequent switching of trade could be detrimental for a portfolios health simply because it can kill the potential alpha returns.
"After switching to an index fund, the same investors tend to flock back to actively managed funds but then the market is already on upswing. Here investor misses the opportunity of making value investments at lower levels," he added.
ALSO READ | Sebi allows MFs with actively-managed open-ended ELSS to launch passive funds
In other words, switch trades can be detrimental to an investor's alpha, or risk-adjusted return, by introducing unnecessary risk and costs. So, analysts suggest to use it wisely.
(Edited by : C H Unnikrishnan)
