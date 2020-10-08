Personal Finance Why retail investors should choose to invest in index funds in current times Updated : October 08, 2020 11:54 AM IST One category that has been gaining interest is passive funds and specifically index funds, given the simplicity, low-cost structure and falling alpha in some of the active fund categories. Index funds unlike actively managed funds, passively replicate the performance of a specific index. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.