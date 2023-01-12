Why NRIs should invest in term insurance plan from India?

A term plan bought from India can help NRIs manage their risks and ensure that they and their loved ones are financially secure, even in their absence.

Considering the unpredictability of life, it is possible that one may find themselves in a precarious financial situation if they do not have a sound financial plan. The recent global coronavirus pandemic, which claimed millions of lives in an instant, is a glaring proof of this. This is the reason why insurance is a crucial part of financial planning. In a situation like this, a comprehensive term insurance steps in to act as a financial safety net.

This is especially true for NRIs or non-resident Indians (NRIs) for the simple reason that they leave their country to provide a better life for their family. However, a term plan bought from India can help NRIs manage their risks and ensure that they and their loved ones are financially secure, even in their absence.

Here’s why investing in a term plan from India makes more sense for NRIs -

Better affordability

As a general rule, it is usually a good idea for NRIs to buy term insurance from India. This is because term insurance policies in India are often more affordable and offer more comprehensive coverage compared to policies available in other countries. An NRI who is living and working in a foreign country may find that the cost of insurance in their host country much higher than what they would pay for a similar policy in India. Term plans in India are often more affordable compared to those available in other countries. The price difference in several cases can be as high as 40-50 per cent, especially when it comes to NRIs living in developed countries. For instance, the cost of a term insurance plan purchased from the UAE or Singapore would be 40–50 per cent higher than it would be in India.

Another reason why insurance may be more affordable for NRIs when they buy it in India is the availability of a wide range of options. Indian insurance companies offer a variety of policies to suit different needs and budgets. This means that NRIs can choose a policy that best fits their individual circumstances and provides the coverage they need at a price that they can afford.

Better-suited to Indian needs

Additionally, an NRI may have specific insurance needs that are better met through a policy from an Indian insurer, such as coverage for critical illnesses or medical treatments in India. In such cases, purchasing insurance from an Indian insurer can provide the NRI with the coverage they need at a more affordable price.

Since these plans are designed with benefits and features that specifically cater to the Indian consumer, as opposed to plans in the host country which are designed with their citizens in mind, they often make more sense for NRIs, especially those who have family members living in India.

Tele-medical check-ups

Several term insurance providers in India now offer tele-medical checkups for NRIs as part of their coverage. Tele-medical checkups allow individuals to receive medical care and advice remotely, using voice or video calls. This can be especially beneficial for NRIs who are living outside India and may not have easy access to in-person medical care. It can save NRIs time and money by eliminating the need to travel to India especially to visit a hospital for check-up.

Overall, purchasing insurance from India can provide NRIs with the financial protection they need at a competitive price. With digital technologies available at fingertips, it is now possible to buy a term insurance policy from anywhere, online. Therefore, NRIs no longer have to put off making this important decision until their next trip to India.

The article is authored by Rhishabh Garg, Head - Term Life Insurance at Policybazaar.com