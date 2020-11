Personal loans have emerged to be one of the most essential financial instruments these days. Borrowers can take loans from banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), or fintech companies. While all these alternatives have their own pros and cons, an applicant should make an informed choice after analyzing several factors.

In recent times, fintech companies have become potentially one of the most sought out options. This is because of their ingenious fundamental design.

According to Vivek Veda, co-founder, and chief financial officer of KreditBee, fintech companies possess the agility to offer customised loans effectively befitting the financial requirements of the individuals.