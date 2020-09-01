Why it is a good time to invest in balanced advantaged funds?

Authored by Radhika Gupta

Nearly every investor today is baffled by the market. Why the recent rally, despite all the gloom and doom? Should I participate or should I avoid? The bewilderment is not unfounded, markets have gone from a 35 percent crash in March, to a point where they are just 10 percent away from their last highs.

There are valid arguments to back both the bulls and bears and as always, the pendulum is constantly shifting between optimism and pessimism. On one hand, liquidity and money supply are at 60 years high, will find its way into equities, and markets should continue to rise.

On the other hand, depressed corporate earnings and delayed recovery, hint at a potential recession.

While this conundrum feels new, it is the same wine in perhaps more dramatic packaging. Very rarely is the pendulum at the centre, are valuations fair, and are emotions balanced? Greed and fear usually beat rational investing, and more so in times, where black swans are more common, and today, when the end of the pandemic is also uncertain.

Navigating choppy waters requires investors to be dynamic and that an investment strategy is adaptable and nimble. Asset allocation is critical, and dynamic asset allocation is valuable. Asset classes that are likely to do well should see higher allocations, and asset classes that are likely to underperform should see lower asset allocations.

While investors spend a lot of time on market views, fund selection and stock selection, being in the right asset class at the right time determines 90 percent of the investor’s return. And while investors have the choice to do asset allocation themselves, a very solid category of mutual funds – called balanced advantage or dynamic asset allocation funds popularly known as BAF addresses these needs in an efficient manner.

BAFs help investors navigate volatility. These funds dynamically manage equity levels based on a pre-decided model, thereby reducing volatility and leading to smoother investment experience. The volatility (standard deviation) of the average BAF over the last 5 years has been 12.6 percent, compared to the NIFTY volatility of 18.5 percent.

The lower volatility helps the process of compounding and as a result, over the last 5 years, BAFs, despite holding only 50-60 percent equity on average, have delivered reasonable returns compared to broader market returns, and with lesser volatility.

BAFs also help contain losses. BAFs hold both equity and debt, and shift between them based on a model.

The model could be a Trend based model that sharply cuts exposure during a fall or a Valuation based model that holds lower equity levels at peak valuations, but this dynamic management of equity exposure does protect the downside. The average BAF fell -13.1 percent in the market fall of March, compared to -23% for markets, a testament to this downside protection.

One worry that hounds every investor today is, given the recent rally and valuations, what if markets were to correct from here? This question often holds back investors from investing altogether. BAF can help manage this dilemma. If markets rise, investors participate in the upside and if markets fall significantly, then they have some element of cushioning.

Finally, BAFs help manage investor behavior. Multiple studies show that investor returns on average are significantly less than market returns because of the behavior gap, and this difference is magnified in market extremes. Extremes and volatile times bring out the worst of investor behavior – redeeming at lows, investing at peaks, following the herd.

Automated asset allocation in balanced advantage funds is a hedge against such emotions.

In this volatile and uncertain phase, I believe BAFs should form a core part of the portfolio for many investors. When I was asked recently where I would invest Rs 10 lakhs today, I said without a doubt, Rs 7 lakh in BAF. In the journey of investing, where reducing losses is important, and staying invested critical, BAFs as a category can be a great ally for any investor.