Citibank to exit India: What does this mean for its banking, credit card customers?

American banking major Citibank on Thursday said that it will exit from the high visibility consumer banking business in 13 countries, including India. With this announcement, a big question arises about its possible impact on the bank’s existing customers and employees in India.

In view of this development, let's understand the issue :

Why is Citibank exiting its consumer business in India?

The American banking major announced that it was exiting from the consumer banking businesses in 13 countries, with its global CEO Jane Fraser attributing the decision to an absence of scale to compete in these geographies.

However, the contours of the exit are not known and the proposed exit from the consumer banking business will also need regulatory nods.

Will Citibank's business completely shut in India?

A Citibank official said that the bank is only exiting the consumer business in India and not closing it down. He said that the lender will continue to focus on the wholesale business in India and will continue to scale it up.

Which are the segments in which Citibank has been operating so far in India?

According to a PTI report, Citibank's business comprises credit cards, retail banking, home loans and wealth management. The bank has 35 branches in the country and employs approximately 4,000 people in the consumer banking business.

Will the existing account holders in India be impacted?

Citibank India said that they have started looking for a buyer to take over its consumer business. Till this happens, the bank said, there will be no impact on the existing customers or its employees because of this announcement.

A spokesperson of the bank told CNBC-TV18's Ritu Singh, “There is absolutely no impact on the customers. If a customer walks into our branch tomorrow to get a card or open an account, we will still do it.”

“Citi is the largest foreign bank in the country, it is also one of the most profitable...Nothing is changing. The business will continue as usual till it finds a new home in a new buyer,” the spokesperson added.

Will there be any impact on its credit card business in India?

The bank said that the credit card business will function normally, with zero impact on customers. However, once the sale is done, the customer can make a choice whether to continue with the new owner or close the account.