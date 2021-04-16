  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance

Citibank to exit India: What does this mean for its banking, credit card customers?

Updated : April 16, 2021 11:13 AM IST

American banking major Citibank on Thursday said that it will exit from the high visibility consumer banking business in India and 12 other countries, mostly in Asia.
With this announcement, a big question arises about its possible impact on the bank’s existing customers and employees in India.
Citibank to exit India: What does this mean for its banking, credit card customers?
Published : April 16, 2021 11:13 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

India COVID-19 cases hit 2 lakh for second day running; recoveries over 1 lakh for first time

India COVID-19 cases hit 2 lakh for second day running; recoveries over 1 lakh for first time

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 2,17,353 new cases, 1,185 deaths in 24 hours, says govt

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 2,17,353 new cases, 1,185 deaths in 24 hours, says govt

Wipro shares jump 7% on strong Q4 results; IT index up 1.5%

Wipro shares jump 7% on strong Q4 results; IT index up 1.5%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement