Why high-value health insurance covers are essential amid COVID-19 crisis?

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus that led to a pandemic has brought a seismic change in perceptions of health insurance among Indians. Over the last 18 months, insurance providers and distributors have witnessed a sudden uptick in demand for health covers that can offer financial risk protection beyond hospitalization costs. During both the waves of the pandemic, there has also been a significant rise in the claim size.

Recent industry data shows that despite a decline in the hospitalization period in the second wave, the average size of health claims for COVID-infected patients has gone up from 20 percent to 50 percent, as against the first-wave peak in 2019. Data from General Insurance Council (GIG) further reveals that COVID-related insurance claims crossed a whopping Rs 23,715 crore as of May 20 this year. The notable increase in the claim amount highlights the need for high-value health insurance covers.

The COVID-19 effect: Why selecting the right insurance amount is important?

News of COVID patients paying exorbitant hospital bills for their treatment has been hitting the headlines for a while now. While some resorted to mortgaging their house or selling jewellery, some turned to crowd-funding platforms to raise money. The sky-high treatment cost for COVID-19, especially in private hospitals, has also pushed people into vicious debt traps.

As indicated in a research paper by the Duke Global Health Institute and the Public Health Foundation of India, the ICU hospitalization cost for coronavirus-infected patients is almost equivalent to the 7-10 months of monthly earnings of salaried and self-employed professionals.

While Indians are now buying health covers, the average sum insured tends to vary between Rs 3-4 lakh, which is not sufficient considering the medical inflation and the costly treatment of COVID-19. For example, if a patient is hospitalized with ventilator support for 10-15 days, the bills (including bed cost and medicines) will surely cross the Rs 10 lakh limit. This means the remaining amount will be an out-of-pocket expense for the patient.

To avoid such financial emergencies, it’s imperative that people invest in a health insurance plan with a high sum insured. The consensus among experts is that the sum insured for a health cover should amount to around Rs 10-20 lakh for guaranteeing complete financial risk protection against medical emergencies. This will allow people to be financially prepared if/when the need for hospitalization arises.

Contrary to popular belief, the incremental cost increase in premiums is almost very small if one is moving to a high-value cover. In case cost is still a factor look at plans that offer a high sum insured options with low deductibles, the benefit being that although an initial small amount of claim has to be paid by the customer the remaining amount is covered by the insurer.

If someone already has a health cover, the best way of increasing the sum insured is to apply for an increase at renewal. One can also invest in a top-up health insurance plan, which will act as a supplement to his/her existing cover. There are various options available in the market and it’s advisable to do extensive research before zeroing on a policy.

Change in perception towards health insurance: The way forward

The COVID-19 pandemic has served as an inflection point for India’s health insurance sector, with more people being cognizant of their health and wellness. Along with the rising influx of first-time buyers, insurers are witnessing a visible shift towards high-value health insurance plans that can minimize out-of-pocket expenses for medical bills while providing people with a higher sense of financial security. This shift is further being propelled by new-age insuretech companies that are offering value-for-money propositions to attract customers and convincing them to opt for high sum insured health covers.

While the importance of having a health insurance plan with adequate coverage cannot be overstated, the need of the hour is bringing more people, especially outside urban settings, under the ambit of insurance. Alarming findings from a recent report issued by Ayushman Bharat’ reveal that over six crore Indians find themselves sinking into poverty every year due to soaring healthcare costs. It’s critical that the government policymakers provide the necessary support to insurance providers, distributors and last-mile agents to bring greater awareness and increase insurance penetration.

The author, Jayan Mathews, is Co-founder and CPO at Vital. The views expressed are personal