Authored by Nitin Kabadi

One of the key areas that have seen a transformation in the financial investing space is the realization and acceptance of exchange-traded fund (ETF) investing. This unique investment product combines the trading flexibility of a stock with the diversification and low costs of a mutual fund. Today, India has over 90 ETFs alone on the MF platform.

A good question to ask is why the sudden spurt in ETF interest. Popular reasons for the rise of ETF investing is that the product brings the best of both the MF and Stock worlds. Investors are beginning to appreciate the potential of ETFs given its cost efficiencies, more transparent pricing available throughout the day and the rising allocation to passively managed products as part of the overall portfolio approach.

ETF de-jargoned

An ETF is a basket of securities. It combines the features and potential benefits of stocks and mutual funds, or even bonds. ETFs are traded throughout the day at prices that vary based on supply and demand. In India, one needs to have a Demat account to buy and sell ETFs. With the rise of stock trading, Demat accounts are common these days and so ETF investing is getting a leg-up.

Globally, ETFs at the start of 2020 kept assets worth $4.5 trillion. The numbers in India are encouraging too, even though there is a huge scope. Inflows into local ETF outgrew overseas-based ETF in 2019. In fact, ETF inflows accounted for a third of the total domestic inflow in 2019. Total assets under management of domestic ETFs rose 24 times in the five years ended 2019, thanks to EPFO making regular investments. As on August 31, 2020, ETFs in India has assets of over Rs 2 lakh crore -- up over Rs 50,000 crore from the same month in 2019.

Why Buy ETFs

There are 6 main benefits of ETFs:

* Easy to trade - You can buy and sell ETFs any time of the trading session through live NAV periodically through the day.

* Cost-efficient - ETFs have lower expense as well as portfolio turnover.

* Transparency - Most of the ETFs are indexed based and thus holdings are much more transparent due to the daily disclosure of portfolio constituents.

* Trading flexibility - Because ETFs are traded like stocks, investors can place a variety of order types.

* Professionally managed - Despite ETFs charging a fraction of costs, they are professionally managed.

* High liquidity - ETFs are traded on the stock exchanges and hence they witness high volumes, enabling smooth exit. Also, transactions can happen through AMC in specific basket sizes.

Debunking top ETF myths

1# Myth - 'ETFs only offer broad-market exposure'

Truth - While some ETFs offer broad-market exposure by tracking a broad market index, such as the Sensex or Nifty, the ETF landscape has greatly evolved to include a much broader choice of ETFs, including pin-pointed products that target narrower market indices (midcap), sectors (banking), assets (gold, liquid), specific factors or rules like low volatility, value, etc.

2# Myth - 'ETFs don't pay dividends'

Truth - If a stock is held in an ETF and that stock pays a dividend, then so does the ETF. Ultimately, an ETF is a pass-through vehicle.

3# Myth - 'ETFs are not liquid'

Truth - ETFs derive liquidity from underlying assets. Data shows that the perception of a lack of liquidity in ETFs is overblown. In short, liquidity in ETFs is not an issue for retail investors. In India, any investor can approach the ETF issuer to create and redeem baskets.

New investor approach

If you are ready to make money in the stock market but don’t know much about stock investing, start by gaining knowledge about ETFs. For a new investor entering Indian markets, ETFs offer a diversified approach since they contain a basket of various securities. ETFs are a much better proposition than buying stocks directly for new/inexperienced investors.

One should ideally start by investing in a broad market index ETF like Sensex ETF or Nifty ETF. Once you gain knowledge and confidence, you can go for concentrated exposure through sectoral ETFs and smart beta ETFs.

Since ETFs charge a fraction of costs compared to other competing investment products and track a ready index, exchange-traded funds are one of the best investments for helping you to build long-term wealth. Thus, every new investor should start with some allocation to ETFs as they build a wealth portfolio.