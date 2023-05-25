Why are ETFs a great investment tool?

If you are keen to get the maximum returns on your savings but are wondering how to go about it , this video is for you. So, stop scrolling and watch this. CNBC-TV18 & Mirae Asset Mutual Fund Present Wizards of Finance. In this series, we will help you take the right decisions and empower you with the right information about financial terms and investment options. In this explainer video, we will take you through the concept of exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
An exchange-traded fund (ETF) is a type of tradable security that mirrors the performance of an index, a commodity, bonds, or a collection of assets, similar to an index fund. Put simply, ETFs are investment funds that replicate the performance of specific indexes, such as CNX Nifty or BSE Sensex, among others.
First Published: May 25, 2023 5:48 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Ahmedabad engineer develops 'hygienic' pani-puri machine, produces 40,000 pieces per hour
May 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Nykaa CEO says concerns around top-level exits, competition are overstated
May 25, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Zoomed Out: Three things that make India the beacon of hope for world economic growth
May 25, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Ace the UPSC Prelims 2023 through efficient time management— here're some tips for last-minute preparation
May 24, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read