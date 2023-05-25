Why are ETFs a great investment tool?

If you are keen to get the maximum returns on your savings but are wondering how to go about it , this video is for you. So, stop scrolling and watch this. CNBC-TV18 & Mirae Asset Mutual Fund Present Wizards of Finance. In this series, we will help you take the right decisions and empower you with the right information about financial terms and investment options. In this explainer video, we will take you through the concept of exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

An exchange-traded fund (ETF) is a type of tradable security that mirrors the performance of an index, a commodity, bonds, or a collection of assets, similar to an index fund. Put simply, ETFs are investment funds that replicate the performance of specific indexes, such as CNX Nifty or BSE Sensex, among others.