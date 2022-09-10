Why are equity inflows going down? Check top performing mutual funds here

By Anshul

Equity mutual funds have shown a decrease in the net inflow at Rs 5,942 crore in August, while debt oriented funds witnessed a significant net inflow. Within the equity segment, the flexi cap fund witnessed a decent inflow, followed by the mid cap fund and small cap fund.

Other fund categories that witnessed positive flows include ultrashort duration, money market and short duration funds. Dynamic bond funds, corporate bond funds, long duration funds and gilt funds also witnessed inflows albeit at a lower magnitude.

Scheme Name No. of Schemes as on August 31, 2022 No. of Folios as on August 31, 2022 Net Inflow (+ve)/Outflow (-ve) for the month of August 2022 (INR in crore) Open ended Schemes Income/Debt Oriented Schemes Overnight Fund 32 608,994 -16,405.13 Liquid Fund 37 1,752,790 50,095.82 Ultra Short Duration Fund 26 620,888 6,372.41 Low Duration Fund 22 995,936 2,964.11 Money Market Fund 22 417,852 5,928.78 Short Duration Fund 26 535,625 2,589.65 Medium Duration Fund 16 262,892 -101.90 Medium to Long Duration Fund 13 112,528 -59.91 Long Duration Fund 3 26,037 97.18 Dynamic Bond Fund 25 222,528 898.65 Corporate Bond Fund 21 629,857 672.70 Credit Risk Fund 15 260,902 -88.34 Banking and PSU Fund 23 317,833 -1,380.22 Gilt Fund 22 172,746 368.68 Gilt Fund with 10 year constant duration 5 44,501 -502.69 Floater Fund 12 251,047 -2,285.51 Sub Total 320 7,232,956 49,164.29 Growth/Equity Oriented Schemes Multi Cap Fund 14 3,516,764 392.66 Large Cap Fund 31 12,832,758 43.60 Large & Mid Cap Fund 27 7,258,212 1,030.97 Mid Cap Fund 27 9,420,335 1,479.42 Small Cap Fund 24 8,889,305 1,259.98 Dividend Yield Fund 8 588,848 -29.96 Value Fund/Contra Fund 22 4,252,900 354.50 Focused Fund 27 5,310,404 886.16 Sectoral/Thematic Funds 118 12,455,739 -1,266.67 ELSS 39 14,294,155 -131.06 Flexi Cap Fund 33 12,285,444 2,099.98 Sub Total 370 91,104,864 6,119.58

It can be seen that investors are now taking a cautious approach and money is temporarily shifting from equity to debt

But, why is it so?

Commenting on the same, Kavitha Krishnan, Senior Analyst – Manager Research, Morningstar India said that investors have been parking their money in short term debt instruments as opposed to longer term instruments owing to multiple reasons.

"Interest rate is on an upward trajectory. So, investors prefer to park their money in these short-term instruments considering that they are likely to earn a higher rate of interest as compared to other traditional investments like a fixed deposit," Krishnan said.

Interest rates have been rising after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked repo rates for three consecutives times.

"Also, short term instruments offer the flexibility for an investor to be able to move into equity or invest in other instruments in a staggered manner by parking their money in liquid/short term funds. A lot of companies and investors could also be parking their money in short term funds in preparation for making the advance tax payments in September,” Krishnan added.

And, why are equity inflows decreasing?

According to Arun Kumar, Head of Research, FundsIndia, there is usually a psychological tendency amongst domestic investors to book profits near all-time highs (especially when the markets have corrected post hitting similar levels in recent past), which is getting reflected in the lower quantum of inflows.

Now, let's look at some of the top performing funds and their returns:

Scheme Name 1M 6M 1Y 3Y 2.45% 11.98% -2.63% 20.82% DSP Flexi Cap Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthFlexi Cap Fund SBI Contra Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthContra Fund 4.35% 19.22% 18.66% 32.81% Aditya Birla Sun Life Tax Plan - Direct Plan - GrowthELSS 2.01% 11.54% -2.00% 13.06% Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthELSS 5.11% 13.84% 1.45% 28.88% HDFC Tax Saver Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthELSS 3.83% 18.33% 12.27% 19.17% IDFC Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthELSS 3.17% 13.03% 9.95% 26.73% Kotak Tax Saver Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthELSS 3.96% 15.18% 8.62% 23.35% Mahindra Manulife ELSS Kar Bachat Yojana - Direct Plan - GrowthELSS 2.70% 13.48% 6.43% 23.89% Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthELSS 2.07% 11.76% 2.45% 24.32% PGIM India ELSS Tax Saver Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthELSS 3.41% 10.83% 9.51% 22.97% Quant Tax Plan - Direct Plan - GrowthELSS 7.61% 22.91% 19.77% 44.57%

