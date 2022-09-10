Why are equity inflows going down? Check top performing mutual funds here

Mini
What's leading to the drop in equity mutual funds inflows and rise in that of debt inflows? Reasons explained here
Equity mutual funds have shown a decrease in the net inflow at Rs 5,942 crore in August, while debt oriented funds witnessed a significant net inflow. Within the equity segment, the flexi cap fund witnessed a decent inflow, followed by the mid cap fund and small cap fund.
Other fund categories that witnessed positive flows include ultrashort duration, money market and short duration funds. Dynamic bond funds, corporate bond funds, long duration funds and gilt funds also witnessed inflows albeit at a lower magnitude.
Here's a detail monthly report for the month of August 2022:
|Scheme Name
|No. of Schemes as on August 31, 2022
|No. of Folios as on August 31, 2022
|Net Inflow (+ve)/Outflow (-ve) for the month of August 2022 (INR in crore)
|Open ended Schemes
|Income/Debt Oriented Schemes
|Overnight Fund
|32
|608,994
|-16,405.13
|Liquid Fund
|37
|1,752,790
|50,095.82
|Ultra Short Duration Fund
|26
|620,888
|6,372.41
|Low Duration Fund
|22
|995,936
|2,964.11
|Money Market Fund
|22
|417,852
|5,928.78
|Short Duration Fund
|26
|535,625
|2,589.65
|Medium Duration Fund
|16
|262,892
|-101.90
|Medium to Long Duration Fund
|13
|112,528
|-59.91
|Long Duration Fund
|3
|26,037
|97.18
|Dynamic Bond Fund
|25
|222,528
|898.65
|Corporate Bond Fund
|21
|629,857
|672.70
|Credit Risk Fund
|15
|260,902
|-88.34
|Banking and PSU Fund
|23
|317,833
|-1,380.22
|Gilt Fund
|22
|172,746
|368.68
|Gilt Fund with 10 year constant duration
|5
|44,501
|-502.69
|Floater Fund
|12
|251,047
|-2,285.51
|Sub Total
|320
|7,232,956
|49,164.29
|Growth/Equity Oriented Schemes
|Multi Cap Fund
|14
|3,516,764
|392.66
|Large Cap Fund
|31
|12,832,758
|43.60
|Large & Mid Cap Fund
|27
|7,258,212
|1,030.97
|Mid Cap Fund
|27
|9,420,335
|1,479.42
|Small Cap Fund
|24
|8,889,305
|1,259.98
|Dividend Yield Fund
|8
|588,848
|-29.96
|Value Fund/Contra Fund
|22
|4,252,900
|354.50
|Focused Fund
|27
|5,310,404
|886.16
|Sectoral/Thematic Funds
|118
|12,455,739
|-1,266.67
|ELSS
|39
|14,294,155
|-131.06
|Flexi Cap Fund
|33
|12,285,444
|2,099.98
|Sub Total
|370
|91,104,864
|6,119.58
It can be seen that investors are now taking a cautious approach and money is temporarily shifting from equity to debt.
But, why is it so?
Commenting on the same, Kavitha Krishnan, Senior Analyst – Manager Research, Morningstar India said that investors have been parking their money in short term debt instruments as opposed to longer term instruments owing to multiple reasons.
"Interest rate is on an upward trajectory. So, investors prefer to park their money in these short-term instruments considering that they are likely to earn a higher rate of interest as compared to other traditional investments like a fixed deposit," Krishnan said.
Interest rates have been rising after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked repo rates for three consecutives times.
"Also, short term instruments offer the flexibility for an investor to be able to move into equity or invest in other instruments in a staggered manner by parking their money in liquid/short term funds. A lot of companies and investors could also be parking their money in short term funds in preparation for making the advance tax payments in September,” Krishnan added.
And, why are equity inflows decreasing?
According to Arun Kumar, Head of Research, FundsIndia, there is usually a psychological tendency amongst domestic investors to book profits near all-time highs (especially when the markets have corrected post hitting similar levels in recent past), which is getting reflected in the lower quantum of inflows.
Now, let's look at some of the top performing funds and their returns:
|Scheme Name
|1M
|6M
|1Y
|3Y
|2.45%
|11.98%
|-2.63%
|20.82%
|DSP Flexi Cap Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthFlexi Cap Fund
|SBI Contra Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthContra Fund
|4.35%
|19.22%
|18.66%
|32.81%
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Tax Plan - Direct Plan - GrowthELSS
|2.01%
|11.54%
|-2.00%
|13.06%
|Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthELSS
|5.11%
|13.84%
|1.45%
|28.88%
|HDFC Tax Saver Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthELSS
|3.83%
|18.33%
|12.27%
|19.17%
|IDFC Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthELSS
|3.17%
|13.03%
|9.95%
|26.73%
|Kotak Tax Saver Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthELSS
|3.96%
|15.18%
|8.62%
|23.35%
|Mahindra Manulife ELSS Kar Bachat Yojana - Direct Plan - GrowthELSS
|2.70%
|13.48%
|6.43%
|23.89%
|Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthELSS
|2.07%
|11.76%
|2.45%
|24.32%
|PGIM India ELSS Tax Saver Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthELSS
|3.41%
|10.83%
|9.51%
|22.97%
|Quant Tax Plan - Direct Plan - GrowthELSS
|7.61%
|22.91%
|19.77%
|44.57%
(Source: Moneycontrol)
