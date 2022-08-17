WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund launches Mid Cap and Tax Saver Fund: Key things to know

By CNBCTV18.com

WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund on Wednesday announced the launch of two new fund offers (NFOs) - WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund and WhiteOak Capital Tax Saver Fund. While the NFO for the Mid Cap fund will close on August 30, 2022, the Tax Saver Fund NFO will continue till September 23, 2022.

These are open-ended equity schemes, with the mid cap fund predominantly seeking to invest in mid-cap stocks, and the tax saver fund investing in companies across market caps for broader diversification. Both regular and direct plans will be available for investors, WhiteOak Capital said in a statement.

WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund

Nearly 65 percent of the portfolio will comprise of mid cap stocks. The remaining allocation will be towards both large caps (for liquidity purposes) and small caps (to capture some compelling opportunities). The fund is benchmarked against S&P BSE Midcap 150 TRI. The primary objective is to generate capital appreciation by actively investing and managing a diversified portfolio primarily comprising of mid-cap stocks. The Nifty Midcap 150 TRI has generated returns of 12 percent CAGR for the past 5 years and 17.5 percent CAGR for the past 10 years, WhiteOak said.

The mid-cap segment can be a good investment option for investors seeking to invest for the long term via the SIP route.

WhiteOak Capital Tax Saver Fund

The WhiteOak Capital Tax Saver Fund qualifies for tax deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and has a lock-in period of three years with wealth creation opportunities in the long run. The fund will be invested in companies across market cap and sectors. The fund will be benchmarked against S&P BSE 500 TRI, the fund house said.

The fund managers for both these funds will be Ramesh Mantri for equity, Piyush Baranwal for debt, and Trupti Agrawal for overseas investments.

Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund said, “After the launch of the Flexi Cap fund which garnered significant interest across the country and globally, the Mid Cap and Tax Saver funds are again retail- centric equity offerings. Our priority is to put a basic product range in place and parallelly build our geographic presence and distribution relationships.”

Ramesh Mantri, CIO, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund said, “The mid and smallcap segment is relatively under-researched and highly fertile for alpha generation due to greater inefficiencies that exist in this area. Mid and Small Cap companies operating across sectors are bigger beneficiaries of the Government’s transformational move towards more compliant, high governance, organized and transparent way of operating businesses. Similarly, we also find many mid and smallcap companies benefiting from increasing manufacturing and export oriented activities."

