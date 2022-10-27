When will EPF interest be credited for FY22 — know the process and reason for delay

Mini
The EPF interest for FY22 is still awaited and many subscribers have taken to social media questioning the same. Read this to check when can we expect it
Recommended ArticlesView All
T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?
IST6 Min(s) Read
London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle
IST5 Min(s) Read
Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?
IST3 Min(s) Read
-- To check the balance online, PF subscribers will have to visit the EPFO’s official website epfindia.gov.in and go to the ‘Our Services’ tab.
-- On the tab, select the 'For Employees' option.
-- When a new page opens, the subscriber will have to click on 'Member Passbook' and enter details like the Universal Account Number (UAN) and password.
-- Once the passbook opens, it will reflect the employer’s contribution, the individual’s contribution and the interest earned. Those who have been employed in more than one organisation will have to check different member IDs.
ALSO READ | How to read your EPFO account balance statement