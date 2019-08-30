What you should watch out for in your credit report

A credit report is a detailed compilation of your credit history and plays a vital role in lenders' decision when approving your credit applications, which may be in the form of a loan or credit card. As credit report forms the basis for credit approval, it is crucial for every individual to review their credit report periodically to figure out where they stand and know if any urgent steps are required to improve their credit score.

Here are some important things you should watch outÂ for when going through your credit report:

Check for unknown and multiple credit report inquiries

When you apply for a loan or credit card, the lenders access your credit report from the credit bureau. Lenders-initiated requests are hard inquiries for which bureaus lower few points of your credit score. Submitting multiple inquiries in a short time span can be morbid as not only your score falls but you are also considered to be credit hungry. Such applicants are considered risky by lenders, which may make them reject your application.

Moreover, your chance of getting a lower interest rate on loans also falls. Hence, it is recommended to avoid multiple hard inquiries for comparing different credit options that you are eligible for on online financial marketplaces to select the option that suits your requirements. Instead, you should opt for soft inquiries for knowing your eligibility for pre-approved loans and credit card offers.

In case any unknown hard inquiry is included in your credit report, there may be a chance of an error on part of the lender or the credit bureau or it may also be a case of fraud or identity theft. Thus, you should immediately contact the bureau and raise a dispute on the error for resolution.

Check your credit account details

Your credit report lists all your active and recently closed credit accounts. This information is used by the lenders while evaluating your creditworthiness. Any wrong reporting or error can affect your credit score and future loan eligibility. Therefore, you should check your loan and credit card details to make sure that they have been updated and reported accurately in the credit report. Immediately contact the credit bureau on finding any missing or unknown accounts/transactions.

Check if your credit utilization ratio is within 40 percent

The credit utilization ratio (CUR) means the total credit used by you against the amount of credit available to you. For instance, if your total credit limit is Rs 1 lakh, and your outstanding amount is Rs. 20,000, your CUR stands at 20 percent.

Since financial institutions prefer to lend to those who keep their CUR within 40 percent of the total credit limit, exceeding this limit not only lowers your credit score but also creates an impression of a credit hungry individual, who is prone to default. Hence, you should try to avoid exceeding your CUR beyond 40 percent. Ask for credit limit enhancement or apply for an additional credit card if you exceed the said CUR regularly.

Check if you have a healthy credit mix

Credit mix refers to the proportion of secured and unsecured credit availed by you. Lenders generally prefer lending those borrowers with higher concentration of secured loans like home loan, loan against property and car loan and hence credit bureaus also score such borrowers in a favourable manner.

Borrowers with high concentration of unsecured loans such as personal loan, loan against a credit card, education loan etc are less preferred by lenders. Thus, you should ensure a healthy credit mix by prepaying your unsecured loans first. Consolidating your debt by replacing your unsecured loans with the secured ones also increases your credit score.

ConfirmÂ yourÂ credit repayment details

Credit report reflects detailed repayment history of your credit cards and loans, stating whether the repayments are made by the due date or otherwise. This information is used by lenders to predict your repayment behavior in future and accordingly they approve your credit application. Thus, it is necessary for you to carefully check your missed, late or part payments listed in your credit report with your credit card and loan account statements as any incorrect information in your credit report can lower your credit score.

Check your personal details

The credit report contains personal information such as your name, PAN details, mobile number, communication address etc. As lenders check your credit report before approving your credit application, any mismatch in personal information in your credit report and credit application may result in application rejection. If these clerical mistakes are made by the bureau, you should immediately contact them and get the dispute resolved.