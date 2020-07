Amid coronavirus pandemic, many industries in India have undergone a major transformation. Health insurance is no exception. The insurance companies are going digital, especially when advisors can no longer meet that frequently with customers on account of social distancing norms. Meanwhile, customers have also realised the need of having health insurance more now.

However, looking for a health insurance policy doesn’t come across as easy.

"Although, with complete awareness of health insurance terms and things to look for in an ideal plan, one can end up making a perfect choice," according to InsuranceDekho.

Here are few things one should know about health insurance before buying it, as per InsuranceDekho.

Need for Buying Insurance Early

Buying health insurance plan, irrespective of age is an ideal move to make. An investment in health insurance in the early years of life serves three major purposes.

The first being, enjoying the benefit of low premium amount. Secondly, serving the waiting period at an age when one is in the best of health. Lastly, enjoying low chances of rejection.

Investing in Health Insurance Despite of Having Corporate Insurance

Many a times, people don’t feel the need to buy health insurance cover if they possess group health insurance plan or corporate health insurance. However, that’s not right. Always choose an additional health insurance policy even if one has it from company’s side.

Looking for the Right Coverage

Analyse specific medical requirements before starting search for the right health insurance policy coverage. When exploring options, customers should look for a plan that covers them against a wide range of medical issues and offers a vast array of benefits.

Compare the chosen plan and its benefits with the precise needs of every family member to come up with an ideal alternative.

Making an Affordable Choice

It is important to consider a health plan that meets medical requirements as well as budget limit. Customers should choose a reasonably-priced plan with maximum benefits to ensure that they and their loved ones are covered properly in the first place. With time, they can review the plan, increase the cover, add family members, according to the changing needs.

Emphasizing on Policy Type

An individual with no family responsibility should opt for an individual health insurance plan. Customers who have family to look after must choose a family floater policy with maximum benefits so that each member is taken care of during a tough medical situation.

Preferring Policy with Lifelong Renewal Feature

Considering a health insurance plan that comes with lifelong renewability will help customers to stay covered for years to come. Keeping healthcare inflation in mind, it is best to choose a plan offering lifetime renewability.

Checking Network Hospital Coverage

When customers have a list of selected plans, they must look for the network hospitals tied up with the insurers. Preferring a health insurance provider with a wide network of hospitals will help them save a big amount.

Keeping Eye on Exclusions