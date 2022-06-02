The Central Board of Direct Taxes had extended the date for linking of PAN with Aadhaar to March 31, 2023 on March 31, 2022. But if taxpayers choose to wait till the deadline then they will have to face some penalties and fees. Taxpayers should consider linking their details by June 30 to avoid penalties.

According to the tax department, taxpayers who link their Aadhaar to the Permanent Account Number before June 30 will attract a late fee of Rs 500.

However, if linking of the two identification cards is done on or after July 1 then taxpayers will have to shell out Rs 1,000 as late fees.

The fees can be paid via Challan No ITNS 280 with Major head 0021 (Income Tax Other than Companies) & Minor head 500 (Fee), according to the tax department.

In case taxpayers do not link their Aadhaar details and their PAN number by March 31, 2023 then their PAN will become inoperative /inactive. These taxpayers will be unable to complete financial transactions where furnishing of PAN is mandatory like investing in mutual funds. Additionally, they will also be subject to higher TDS and penalties under Section 272B.

How to link Aadhaar and PAN

Visit the official website of the income tax portal of India

Select 'Link Aadhaar' from the quick links navigation area

Enter PAN number, Aadhar details, name, mobile phone number in the new window

Verify the information and continue

Validate linking by entering the OTP you received on your registered mobile number.

Once the penalty is paid, the two identification cards will be linked.

In order to help taxpayers who may not have access to the income tax portal, the tax department also allows linking of the documents through SMS service.