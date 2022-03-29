What will happen if you don’t file ITR by March 31

The last date for filing your income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2020-21 (AY 2021-22) is March 31. The original deadline of July 31, 2021, was extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, missing the last date for filing ITR will incur a penalty, leading to a loss of refund, and attract an interest payment from the income tax department.

What will happen if one doesn't file ITR by March 31?

The I-T department can levy up to 50 percent penalty under Section 270 of the Income Tax Act, 1961 in case an individual fails to file an ITR

Taxpayers will also have to pay interest on the due amount for the number of days till the date of filing ITR.

A fine of Rs 5,000 must be paid under Section 234F if the ITR is submitted after the deadline. This is applicable to individuals with an annual income of more than Rs 5 lakh. The fine for people with an income less than Rs 5 lakh is Rs 1,000.

In the case of non-filing of ITR, the taxpayer will not be entitled to receive any interest on the refund of excess taxes paid for the delay period.