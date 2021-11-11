What is restoration benefit in health insurance and how it works?

Restoration benefit, as the name suggests, is an option where the sum insured under a health insurance policy gets refilled once the actual sum insured amount gets consumed or exhausted in the treatment of the policyholder.

How to avail restoration benefit?

One does not have to go through any formalities to avail of this benefit, said Aftab Chaz, Associate Director — Digital Sales, Elephant.in.

“Once the sum insured is exhausted, the insurance provider will automatically settle the further claims. Some insurers provide 100 percent recharge of the sum insured, while there are providers that restore 50 percent of the sum insured,” Chaz told CNBC-TV18.com.

How is it different for both individual and family floater plans?

Naval Goel, Founder and CEO at PolicyX.com told CNBC-TV18.com said that if a person is looking for the added sum insured for any big treatment then restoration benefit is helpful for them in case of an individual health insurance plan, and in family floater health insurance plans where it is likely to exhaust the sum insured in advance due to any emergency, the restoration benefit helps in getting seamless access to medical treatment without any burden.

What are its benefits?

According to Goel, the restoration benefit is designed to offer constant support or backup support to the policyholder even after the sum insured is exhausted by the policyholder.

“As medical emergencies are unknown and no reason should stop a person from getting access to the medical facilities thus restoration benefit is always a highly recommended benefit for nonstop support of a health insurance plan,” he said.

Things to keep in mind before buying

There are a few things that one needs to keep in mind — firstly, one can only avail the benefit once the original sum insured is exhausted. Secondly, one cannot carry forward any unutilised restoration benefits to the following year, said Chaz.

“Also, one needs to keep in mind whether the reinstatement is for related as well or only for unrelated ailments (this may vary as per the insurance company and can be referred from the policy wording),” explained Chaz.

Additionally, it's important to know that restoration benefit works when the entire sum insured amount is exhausted and the policyholder is not eligible to get the insurance claim for the same treatment twice. However, with the increasing competition in the market, now a few companies are providing the restoration benefit with new conditions that says that the restoration benefit will get activated even if the entire amount doesn't get consumed (consumed partially) and the policyholder will be liable to get the claim for the same treatment twice.

