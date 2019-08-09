#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Business

What is mutual fund

Updated : August 09, 2019 01:48 PM IST

There are several merits of investing in a mutual fund particularly if you are not an expert in the subject.
It is a secure way to grow wealth as they are recognized by higher authorities and regulators operating within the market such as the Securities Exchange and Board of India (Sebi) in India.
Mutual funds also provide immense flexibility to the ordinary user.
What is mutual fund
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Apple offers security researchers $1 million, special iPhones for finding bugs

Apple offers security researchers $1 million, special iPhones for finding bugs

SpiceJet reports Q1 net profit of Rs 262 crore

SpiceJet reports Q1 net profit of Rs 262 crore

Total promoter pledge valuation of these ten companies touches Rs 1 lakh crore

Total promoter pledge valuation of these ten companies touches Rs 1 lakh crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV