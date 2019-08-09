What is mutual fund

Mutual funds can be defined as a type of financial vehicle that is formed after pooling together capital collected from a number of different investors and managed by a professional fund manager. The pooled fund can be used to purchase shares, stocks or bonds from the market.

Types of Mutual Funds

Mutual Funds can be broadly classified into three i.e. equity funds, debt funds and hybrid funds.

Equity funds or stock funds are those types of mutual funds that focus mainly towards investment on stocks or shares of different companies. Because of their focus towards investing in stocks, they are also called as growth funds. Equity funds are good for ordinary individuals looking to grow their assets.

Equity funds can be classified into several categories based on various aspects. One main division of the funds is based on the catering of investment on stocks, i.e. active and passive. In active funds, the investment is focused on a particular firmâ€™s stock that is selected by the professional management after careful study of the market. On the other hand, when the fund manager guides the investment into a broader portfolio, then it is called a passive fund.

Similarly, they are classified further into large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap based on the market capitalisation. If an equity fund is invested in various and diverse segments in the market, it is called a diversified equity fund. On the other hand, if the investment is limited to a particular sector alone, then it's called a sectoral fund.

Debt funds can be termed as an investment pool that is based mainly on fixed-income investments such as government securities like treasury bills and bonds, or reputed corporate deposits. As most debt funds are backed by government assets, investors find it a safer bet than even the equity funds. It is also tax-efficient when compared with traditional bank deposits for individuals in the higher income tax bracket. In general, debt funds makes a great investment option for those looking for slow but steady growth.

Hybrid funds can be termed as a mixture of both equity and debt funds. The merit of having both stocks and bonds in your portfolio is that it will give you the option of achieving wealth growth in the long term, but also the opportunity to generate quick income in the short term.

Hybrid funds can be classified based on which type of fund they favour.

If more investment is made on equity funds than debt funds, it is called an equity-oriented fund. On the other hand, when the fund is more tilted in favour of debt funds, they are called debt-oriented fund.

Things to note when making an investment

While these types of funds have several merits including lower risk than pure equity funds and also a better returns than debt funds, they too have their risks. The funds too can be affected by the fluctuations of the market, particularly if it has a higher share of equity funds in it.

How to make an investment into Mutual funds

There are mainly three methods to join a mutual fund. Firstly, a person can invest directly by Visit the nearest branch of the fund house. Secondly, individual can avail the help of agents who reach out to them. Also, the online method can be availed to buy and sell mutual fund units.

Merits of Investing in Mutual Funds

There are several merits of investing in a mutual fund particularly if you are not an expert in the subject. Since the fund is managed by a professional fund manager it will aid the investor in getting the highest possible returns by negating the risk by a large extent. It also is a secure way to grow wealth as they are recognized by higher authorities and regulators operating within the market such as the Securities Exchange and Board of India (Sebi) in India.

Further mutual funds also provide immense flexibility to the ordinary user. Investors have the option to invest money in instalments, i.e. SIPs in case they donâ€™t have lump sum money. Also with the exception of certain funds such as ELSS, they are usually open-ended enabling the investor to withdraw invested amount at any time.

Demerits of Mutual Funds