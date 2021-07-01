What is money back policy? Key features and benefits here

Home

      Insurance provides life protection against the risks due to certain but unpredictable events that have an adverse effect on the financial standing of an individual or one’s family.

      Insurance provides life protection against the risks due to certain but unpredictable events that have an adverse effect on the financial standing of an individual or one’s family. Life Insurance specifically provides financial protection against the risk of the untimely death of a breadwinner to a family.
      There are many types of life insurance plans available in the market. Term insurance plans are pure protection plans that promise a sum assured value on the demise of the policy holder, thus providing financial assistance to the family in a time of need. Other than term insurance plans life insurance products are also offered along with savings components. These products provide the double benefit of providing protection and helping customers save for a future goal.
      People measure their lives in milestones that in some cases are related to fulfillment of goals. Some of these goals involve the need for substantial finances; like buying your first car, moving into a self-owned home, your first family overseas vacation, enrolling your child into a prestigious education institute, retirement, etc. The key to the fulfilment of these goals is disciplined time-bound savings and Insurance plans that include a saving component provide an individual with an avenue to save for these life goals. These plans can be of various types like Endowment Linked Policies, Unit Linked Policies or Annuity Plans. The most popular one of these plans are the Endowment Policies that have the least risk involved and in some cases also provide guaranteed returns. However, most of these insurance plans tend to be long-termed.
      For customers that prefer more liquidity during the term and also for smaller/ more immediate life goals, there are Money back policies where a guaranteed amount is provided to the customer; on continuously paying the stipulated premium; at regular intervals in the form of survival benefits. In addition these plans also have a maturity amount payable at the end of the policy term along with the added risk cover.
      The features of these plans are highlighted below:
      Money Back Life Insurance Plans
      Money back plans offer periodical survival benefits along with maturity benefit and life cover. This plan is beneficial to people who would like to receive pay outs during the policy term.
      These survival benefits can be used towards your children’s education/marriage, investing in your business or your dream family vacation.
      Choice of Policy Terms
      Money back plans offer multiple policy term choices depending on the needs and goals of the customer.
      Survival Pay outs
      Pay outs are made during the policy term at specific intervals and are paid out as a percentage of the Sum Assured. Number of survival pay outs may differ according to the policy term chosen. For example, a 15 year policy term may offer three pay outs whereas a 25 year policy term may offer 5 pay outs.
      High Sum Assured Rebates
      Premium discounts may be offered depending on the Sum Assured chosen by the customer.
      Riders
      Optional riders may be offered for increased protection.
      Money-Back Life insurance plans provide a great tool for a customer looking for the benefits of both long-term investment along with some short-term benefits. These plans come with the added risk cover to safeguard your future goals.
      In addition as with most insurance plans, the customer can get the benefit of tax exemption under 80C provided the risk cover is 10 times or more of the annual premium paid. The maturity lump sum in this case would also be tax-free, making the returns more lucrative.
      The author, Casparus Kromhout, is MD and CEO at Shriram Life Insurance. The views expressed are personal
