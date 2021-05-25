What is Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS)? Eligibility, calculation and other details

Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) pension, which is commonly known as Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), is a social security scheme provided by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) – the retirement fund body.

Under this scheme, employees receive a pension once they attain the age of 58 years old.

Both existing, as well as new EPF members, can avail themselves of the benefits of the scheme.

However, the benefits of the scheme can be availed only if the employee has provided a service for at least 10 years (this does not have to be continuous service).

In EPF accounts, the employees contribute 12 percent of their salaries, and an equal amount is contributed by the employers. While the entire share of the employee is contributed towards EPF, 8.33 percent of the employer’s share goes towards EPS.

Here are key things to know about the EPS scheme:

Investment benefits

According to Bankbazaar, the returns are guaranteed in the EPS scheme and there are no risks attached. The amount that is returned is fixed and no changes can be made to it.

Also read: Withdrawing money from EPF account? Here's how you will be taxed

How to check EPS balance?

The EPS balance can be checked on the EPFO portal with the help of the Universal Account Number (UAN). Here are the steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of EPFO and click on ‘For Employees’ under the ‘Our Services’ menu.

Step 2: Click on ‘Member Passbook’ on the next page.

Step 3: Next, enter the UAN, password, and captcha details. Click on ‘Login’.

Step 4: On the next page, various Member IDs will be displayed. Click on the respective Member ID. The total pension amount will be displayed under the 'Pension Contribution’ column.

How to calculate pension under EPS?

The pension amount in PF depends on the pensionable salary of the member and the pensionable service. The member’s monthly pension amount is calculated as per the following formula:

Subscriber's monthly salary = pensionable salary * pensionable service/70

Also read: Conditions under which you can prematurely withdraw from Provident Fund account

What are the types of EPS available?

The different types of EPS available are widow pension, child pension, orphan pension, and reduced pension.