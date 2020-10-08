  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

What investor personality are you?

Updated : October 08, 2020 09:12 AM IST

In the investment world, it is important to know what kind of personality and temperament you have, as it plays a very important role in determining the way you view investments vis-a-vis your investment goals.
What investor personality are you?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Stock Market Live: Sensex reclaims 40,000, Nifty jumps 1% led by IT stocks; TCS up 4% post Q2 results

Stock Market Live: Sensex reclaims 40,000, Nifty jumps 1% led by IT stocks; TCS up 4% post Q2 results

Stock Market Highlights: Market ends higher for 5th day led by RIL; Auto index surges, over 1%

Stock Market Highlights: Market ends higher for 5th day led by RIL; Auto index surges, over 1%

Soil technology startup Krishitantra raises $1 million seed round from NABVENTURES and Omnivore

Soil technology startup Krishitantra raises $1 million seed round from NABVENTURES and Omnivore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement